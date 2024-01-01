SlashDreamer is an AI tool that facilitates the generation of images directly within the Notion platform. This tool is primarily designed to enrich the visual appeal of your Notion pages by creating on-demand images based on user-provided prompts. The functionality is invoked via a dedicated command '/dream' followed by the description of the image required. This prompts SlashDreamer to generate a suitable illustration and insert it below the user's text. The process ends once the description is complete, marked by the presence of a full stop. The purpose of the tool is to integrate image generation seamlessly with Notion, making it an indispensable asset for users who want to create visually detailed and descriptive pages. It's worth noting that SlashDreamer replaces the written prompts with the AI-generated images directly within the Notion interface. On the technical side, SlashDreamer utilises advanced machine learning models including Stable Diffusion and Dalle-E to generate images. While the service is paid to cover computational costs, the rights to the generated images are retained by the user as per the terms provided by Stable Diffusion.

Website: slashdreamer.com

