Top Skuuudle Alternatives
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, specializing in competitor price monitoring for e-commerce companies and brands - enabling them to win more sales and maximize revenue. We help online sellers optimize their pricing strategy, based on competitor data - including prices, stock, an...
Priceva
priceva.com
MAP compliance & Competitor price monitoring. Priceva helps retailers and brands to monitor prices, stock status and discounts. 1. Сompare prices of identical products with near real-time competitor prices. 2. Analyze data by categories, brands, regions in the interface dashboard. 3. Repricing rul...
The Search Monitor
thesearchmonitor.com
The Search Monitor captures advertising activity on paid search, organic search, social media, mobile search, and shopping engines worldwide for brand and affiliate compliance, and competitive intelligence. Interactive agencies, search marketers, and affiliate marketers use The Search Monitor to gat...
IP Moat
ipmoat.ai
Find and remove counterfeit, infringing and copied listings from online marketplaces Whether you face competitors using your brand name to gain an unfair advantage; criminals selling counterfeit products; or anything in between. IP Moat is a low cost solution that makes an immediate impact. Giving y...
Trade Vitality
tradevitality.com
Trade Vitality is a service company that helps brands monitor and enforce their minimum advertised price (MAP) policies. Our sound process and online tools reflect our team's unique level of expertise and insight into the online retail landscape.
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® is the global leader in Commerce Execution SaaS products. Our Commerce Execution Suite provides brands, retailers, brokers, and distributors with the intelligence needed to make better decisions, online and in-store. Wiser’s platform supports a variety of use cases, from market awar...
Pricemoov
pricemoov.com
Pricemoov is a global provider of next-generation price management and optimization solutions that help companies power digital commerce, adapt to market dynamics, and empower sales teams. Featuring powerful data science, end-to-end automation, and an intuitive user experience, the cloud-native Pric...
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their...
Adthena
adthena.com
Adthena is an award-winning market intelligence platform for paid search advertising. Our unique AI technology and machine learning models give you a clear view of market shifts and all the moves your rivals make across the search landscape. Which means you can make informed, strategic decisions and...
Disivo
disivo.com
Find the right price for your ecommerce products. Improve your ecommerce pricing strategy and let your margin grow. Utilize AI-based algorithms and customizable strategies to manage your product prices across your online stores. Monitor your competition.
Pricefy
pricefy.io
Start monitoring your competitor's prices with Pricefy, is so easy! Add your competitor URL and Pricefy will do the rest, extracting all available product data like image, price, stock/availability and currency. If you wont loose time adding all your competitors URLs just use the auto-matching featu...
Pricechecker
pricechecker.ai
Pricechecker is the best competitor monitoring tool that helps e-commerce retailers to keep an eye on competitors' prices, promotions and stock comparisons of their products and make better pricing decisions. How pricechecker helps retailers - Pricing History - Stock Tracking - Promotion Tracking - ...
First Insight
firstinsight.com
First Insight offers a next-gen decision platform that enables designers, merchants, brand managers, buyers, and marketing teams to answer the key questions they face every day by engaging consumers with digital surveys specifically designed for the retail industry. Retail leaders use First Insight’...
ShoppingScraper
shoppingscraper.com
An easy and intelligent ecommerce scraper, ideal for scraping real time prices and search results from webshops and marketplaces without coding skills. Use our web app to schedule price and seller data on a daily basis. Use our API that gives you access to raw data like seller prices, category data ...
Allure Security
alluresecurity.com
Allure Security protects brands by finding and stopping online brand impersonation attacks before customers fall victim. Our patented, artificial intelligence-powered engine finds more spoofed websites, social media accounts, and mobile apps more quickly and with greater accuracy than legacy approac...
VantageBP
vantagebp.com
At VantageBP, we help the world's best brands stop unauthorized resellers by eliminating counterfeit products, identifying rogue re-sellers, and enforcing online sales across e-commerce marketplaces with our proprietary legal technology.
Smart Protection
smartprotection.com
In Smart Protection we protect Brands against online counterfeits. Our technology identifies and removes illegal copies and improper usages of brands. We are specialized on two areas: Brand Protection, we protect products and brands belonging to all sectors and every scope of non-authorized usages. ...
Rightlander
rightlander.com
Rightlander is a market-leading affiliate compliance and reputation management monitor, actively scanning affiliate websites, social media platforms and infringing websites in most countries outside Asia. We are trusted by household names and SMEs alike and we pride ourselves on being the authority ...
Retail Shake
retailshake.com
The most comprehensive competitive intelligence tool Everything you need to know about your competitors. Prices, stock geolocation, sites, product visuals, text descriptions and even customer reviews. Retail Shake is the only solution that provides simultaneous benchmarking of all your competition’s...
FrigginYeah
frigginyeah.com
The FrigginYeah! MAP monitoring software looks at Your Brand's product across hundreds of eCommerce websites to identify those sellers who may be in violation of your Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) agreements.
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast is proud to protect and support 42,000+ organizations globally, helping them navigate the ever-expanding threat landscape since 2003.
Profitero
profitero.com
Profitero is the leading global commerce acceleration company. We offer brands a flexible set of intelligence-driven solutions to grow profitably online. Our integrated offerings seamlessly connect insight to action across media, content and operations. Trusted by over 4,000 brands as their premier ...
Red Points
redpoints.com
Red Points is the most widely used solution to recover digital revenue. Over 1,300 companies rely on our platform to fight counterfeits, piracy, and impersonation. They leverage Red Points to take back the revenue that’s rightfully theirs. With 300+ professionals and offices in New York, Barcelona, ...
Netrivals
netrivals.com
Having a complete and global vision of the market is key to success. Netrivals finds e-commerce products all over the world. Our systems monitor and update daily the prices of +800M products from +35K stores in +50 countries to provide our customers with crucial product data across a range of indust...
BrandMonitor
brand-monitor.com
BrandMonitor is a brand protection firm which protects your brand's revenue from counterfeit offers, gray market sales, and unauthorized usage of copyrighted images. Our AI-based algorithm and human intelligence team work together to quickly and effectively detect and take down these infringing item...
PhishLabs
phishlabs.com
Fortra's PhishLabs is a cyber threat intelligence company that delivers Digital Risk Protection through curated threat intelligence and complete mitigation. PhishLabs provides brand impersonation, account takeover, data leakage and social media threat protection in one complete solution for the worl...
BrandVerity
brandverity.com
The basics of digital marketing aren’t that complicated. Consumers want to interact with brands they can trust. Brands want to earn consumers’ trust. But when a brand is distributed across various marketing channels, websites, and pages, that trust can be tough to establish. That’s where we come in....
MakerSights
makersights.com
MakerSights is the only assortment management workspace, empowering retail brands to take a consumer-obsessed approach to product strategy and enabling them to create more products that people love – and less of what they don’t. The MakerSights Workspace unites cross-functional teams, from design an...
ChannelSight
channelsight.com
The leading eCommerce Intelligence Platform for every product, every journey, every KPI. ChannelSight partners with the world’s most successful retail brands, enabling them to maximize their online sales. Our products, that you can combine, or use as stand alone products, include: Where To Buy Techn...