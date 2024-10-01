Top Skiplino Alternatives
WaitWell
waitwell.ca
WaitWell is a queuing and booking platform designed for busy service locations, ensuring visitors arrive at the right place, at the right time, and fully prepared for their service. Our primary use cases include: - Queue Management: Replace physical lineups with a convenient virtual queue. Visitors ...
Waitwhile
waitwhile.com
Waitwhile is the most user-friendly queue management and appointment scheduling system on the market, designed to streamline operations and enhance customer experience with virtual waitlists, seamless appointment scheduling, 2-way messaging, clienteling, automation, workforce management, and more. U...
Qminder
qminder.com
20% off Qminder for all Qless clients! >>> Qminder empowers your organization to deliver exceptional waiting experiences and allows managers to improve service quality. We simplify customer service flows with solutions that are user-friendly for both your staff and visitors. Provide self-check-in or...
Qwaiting
qwaiting.com
Qwaiting, a cloud-based and SaaS-based queue management service, is well-known. This system has a rich feature, a user-centric, and a powerful queue waiting system created to assist businesses of all sizes in providing the best possible customer experience. It allows people to use digital means to c...
JRNI
jrni.com
JRNI is the first and only global enterprise solution to integrate AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) into email, chat, and other communication channels to automate appointment scheduling, event management and queuing. JRNI’s AI-Powered Automation manages customer communication, reading and re...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud is a comprehensive retail technology platform designed to support chain stores and brands. The platform provides a suite of core and extension applications to help businesses automate and streamline various aspects of their operations. The core apps offered by Kabob include: * Di...
Engageware
engageware.com
Engageware is the only comprehensive provider of customer engagement solutions, enabling businesses and organizations to resolve their customers’ needs at the first interaction. Engageware’s end-to-end customer engagement platform is powered by conversational and generative AI to automate responses ...