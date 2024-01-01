Top Skillate Alternatives
Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings launched in November 2004. It is a subsidiary of Japan's Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world. As a single-topic search engine, it...
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help org...
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. B...
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll a...
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
Handshake
joinhandshake.com
Handshake for Employers is the only all-in-one early talent recruiting platform with access to 10m+ responsive students and alumni. Across universities, community colleges, and alternative education programs (bootcamps, corporate learning programs), when students look for meaningful work that aligns...
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organiza...
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Faster hires, Better hiring. Zoho Recruit is a cloud based applicant tracking system that’s built to provide diverse, end-to-end hiring solutions for staffing agencies, corporate HRs and temporary workforce. With our intuitive recruiting software, make hiring effortless.
LinkedIn Recruiter
linkedin.com
Use the LinkedIn Recruiter app to stay on top of your recruiting when you’re on the go. Quickly respond to candidates as soon as they reply to your messages. Search LinkedIn’s entire network of 645M+ members and contact the right people for your open roles — all from your phone. Pick up work where y...
Paychex
paychex.com
Paychex Flex® is an all-in-one HR solution designed with simplicity in mind. With technology that grows and changes with your business, Paychex has the right combination of innovative business solutions and dedicated support to help you reach your goals, wherever your business is going.•Hire, pay, ...
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Metaview
metaview.ai
Make every interview an amazing interview. When scaling your teams, it's impossible to keep interviews consistent and high quality. Metaview provides unique data and analytics, and actionable feedback to help interviewers improve. The result is happier candidates, less bias, and a more efficient hi...
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
A modern, effortless end-to-end recruiting product you and your team will . Breezy streamlines your entire hiring process; giving you more time to connect with candidates by automating manual tasks like job posts, advertising on job boards, interview scheduling & follow-ups. Your hiring process will...
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
Bullhorn
bullhorn.com
Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 1,000 ...
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha delivers a holistic platform and solution for organizations to implement the "Skills-First" strategy via its next generation, patented and AI powered Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Platform - for Talent Acquisition (FTE and Contingent) and for internal Talent Development and Talent...
Wellfound
wellfound.com
Wellfound (formerly AngelList Talent) AngelList is a U.S. website for startups, angel investors, and job-seekers looking to work at startups. Created in 2010, the platform has a mission to democratize the investment process and to help startups with their challenges in fundraising and talent. It st...
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is the next generation of recruitment software. Easy to implement and built with the latest technologies, the platform was designed to streamline and simplify recruitment processes from sourcing to onboarding and beyond. Hire better and faster by funneling your recruitment channels into one ...
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Apollo Tyres, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,000 others, Zim...
Factorial HR
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by so...
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its S...
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customi...
Teamtailor
teamtailor.com
Whether you're hiring one person a year or several thousand, Teamtailor is your all-in-one recruitment software that companies and candidates love. Our easy-to-use, candidate-focused software gives you all the tools you need to recruit better, including automated triggers, analytics, generative AI, ...
SignalHire
signalhire.com
SignalHire is the best and easiest way to get contact info on anyone on the web. Whether you're a recruiter or sourcer, sales or marketing manager you must have SignalHire ready at hand. Source across 350+ mln profiles aggregated from all around the web on SignalHire, use the browser extension to un...