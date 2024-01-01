SinkIn is a platform that hosts custom stable diffusion models and provides state-of-art infrastructure to support model creators. It allows users to sign in with Google, email, or log out. It also provides credits for users to purchase models, and part of the pay goes to model creators to support their work. Currently, SinkIn is hosting six models, namely DreamShaper 3.3, Deliberate, AniReal, MAGIFACTORY t-shirt diffusion, Realistic Vision V1.2, and Suzumehachi, with a total of 2645, 435, 138, 123, 77, and 46 runs respectively. The platform allows users to view and purchase the models, and provides model creators with a platform to monetize their work.

Website: sinkin.ai

