Simpl is India’s leading 1-tap checkout network meant to make payments invisible and money intelligent. It is committed to the simplification and democratisation of digital transformation in the payments space. As India’s foremost consumer experience platform, Simpl is on a mission to empower merchants to build trusted relationships with customers, one transaction at a time. With more than 26,000+ available merchants and millions of trusted users pan-India, Simpl envisions creating an inclusive digital payment experience for India that empowers and fosters trust between merchants and their customers. Simpl provides a full-stack solution for e-commerce conversion. It enables merchants to give customers 1-tap checkout, buyer protection, and a pay-later facility to allow them to feel safe and trusted when shopping online. Through Simpl, merchants can provide consumers with an easy, secure, and intuitive user experience.

Website: getsimpl.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Simpl. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.