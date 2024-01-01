Top Silo Alternatives
Workday
workday.com
Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
QuickBooks Workforce
quickbooks.intuit.com
QuickBooks Workforce (formerly QuickBooks Time, TSheets Time Tracker) is a cloud-based time tracking and scheduling app that allows your employees to clock in and out from the job site with the devices they’ve already got in their pockets.
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses w...
QuickBooks Self-Employed
quickbooks.intuit.com
Get a solid start. QuickBooks Self-Employed gives self starters and small businesses the features they need to get ahead.
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an award-winning integrated platform that enables SMBs to scale faster with fewer tools. From convenience stores to manufacturing plants, hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises use Deskera to manage accounting, inventory, payroll, sales, and marketing automation.
ECOUNT ERP
ecount.com
Since 1999, Ecount Inc. continues to offer one of the most affordable and customizable cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in the market. By providing a fully-integrated, robust data management system, Ecount ERP has helped more than 20,000 small and mid-sized business all aroun...
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage is an integral part of your business. With digital transformation taking hold, you’re looking for ways to drive incremental revenue and improve operating efficiencies—so it only makes sense to consider a robust eCommerce solution that’s already fully integrated. As the world’s only Sage certifi...
Acumatica
acumatica.com
Acumatica, founded in 2008, is a technology provider that develops cloud- and browser-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company is headquartered in Bellevue, WA (Seattle metropolitan area). Acumatica Cloud ERP offers best-in-class fu...
weclapp
weclapp.com
weclapp is a leading cloud-based provider of CRM and ERP software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The fully integrated System can be used to easily manage all your customers, projects, invoices, orders, articles, tickets and much more. weclapp offers an awesome user interface and can...
Sage Intacct
intacct.com
Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and o...
MYOB Australia
myob.com
Whether you're just starting out, or running an established enterprise, you can manage your entire business with MYOB. One business management platform, with all your key workflows – from finance and supply chain to employee and project management – MYOB saves you time and money. Wherever your bus...
Dolibarr
dolibarr.org
Dolibarr ERP & CRM is a modern software package that helps manage your organization's activities (contacts, suppliers, invoices, orders, stocks, agenda…). It's an Open-Source Software suite (written in PHP with JavaScript enhancements) designed for small, medium or large companies, foundations and ...
MRPeasy
mrpeasy.com
MRPeasy is a cloud-based, affordable and user-friendly, self-service production planning software for small manufacturers (10-200 employees). The software is a suite comprising production planning, CRM, procurement, supply chain management, and inventory control modules. The application features a ...
Brightpearl
brightpearlapp.com
Brightpearl is the number one Retail Operating System for e-commerce, multichannel retail brands and wholesalers. Brightpearl removes the day-to-day pain points retailers experience with a scalable operating system that integrates and automates post-purchase operations. With a huge library of Plug &...
Exact
exact.com
Exact develops cloud software for small and medium-sized companies and their accountants. The products automate business processes in areas such as Finance and HR and provide specific ERP solutions for wholesale distribution, manufacturing, projects and construction. This saves time and provides ins...
SAP
sap.com
At SAP, our purpose is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Our promise is to innovate to help our customers run at their best. SAP is committed to helping every customer become a best-run business. We engineer solutions to fuel innovation, foster equality, and spread opportunity...
Extensiv
extensiv.com
Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse, order, and inventory management platforms we enable modern merchants and brands to f...
MYOB New Zealand
myob.com
Whether you're just starting out, or running an established enterprise, you can manage your entire business with MYOB. One business management platform, with all your key workflows – from finance and supply chain to employee and project management – MYOB saves you time and money. Wherever your bus...
Striven
striven.com
Your business at its best. Striven is an all-in-one business management software with everything you need to grow revenue, work efficiently, and improve operations. Striven is a complete software solution—we’ve combined all the core features you need for accounting, sales, projects, management, and ...
Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform
plex.com
Plex gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business -- from the shop floor to the top floor -- to drive business transformation. Built in the cloud, the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes MES, ERP, supply chain management, Industrial Io...
ZapInventory
zapinventory.com
ZapInventory is a cloud-based inventory management software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. It allows users to manage inventory, sales, purchases, suppliers, customers, and more. With features such as barcode scanning, order management, and multi-location support, ZapInventory aims t...
Xledger
xledger.net
Xledger is the most automated financial ERP solution on the market - used by more than 10,000 companies in 60 countries. Xledger is 100% cloud-based - designed for ambitious organizations that would like to take advantage of best practices and automation to improve their business processes. Xledger...
WinWeb
winweb.com
WinWeb developed the most integrated I.T. support infrastructure for small to medium size enterprise - the WinWeb CLOUD. Seamlessly integrating back-office, manufacturing, website, e-commerce and social media delivering an integrated and scalable I.T. environment to maximise productivity and cost-r...
ERPAG
erpag.com
ERPAG is a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. It is suitable for small and midsize businesses in various industries, including automobile, retail, education, information technology and more. Primary features include sales management, purchasing, manufacturing management, accoun...
SoftLedger
softledger.com
SoftLedger provides real-time visibility to critical financial data. Our cloud-native accounting software and APIs help organizations manage their distributed operations and assets. This includes a full-featured general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable, inventory management, crypto ass...
BizeeBuy
bizeebuy.com
BizeeBuy is a Comprehensive Cloud based platform for B2B commercial needs. Enabling backend commercial operations for D2C brands. The concept is to Bring all B2B stakeholders on a common cloud platform, making B2B Commerce : Automated | Efficient | Compliant. Cloud Platform transforming the way bra...
Divalto
divalto.com
Divalto infinity is a complete and customizable solution that integrates in a unique environment all the applicative domains and functions required to the management of a business. Divalto infinity is involved in all levels of your business. It reduces costs (e.g. stock optimization, preparation, p...
OpenPro
openpro.com
OpenPro is a leader in licensed open source ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software. OpenPro's ERP software solutions deliver a flexible, scalable and fully featured management system for small business to enterprise corporations. The system's modular design provides the ultimate in flexibility...