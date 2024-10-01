Top Sift Alternatives
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. LexisNexis helps lawyers win cases, manage their wo...
Castle
castle.io
Castle is an identity and fraud risk management platform. We help security and fraud teams discover, investigate, report on and ultimately stop fraud at signup, login, and during transactions. Our SDKs integrate with your application code, after which security and fraud analysts use our website to m...
Fingerprint
fingerprint.com
Fingerprint is the leading device intelligence platform for high-scale web and mobile applications that helps developers build best-in-class fraud detection solutions. Fingerprint is 99.5% accurate with stable visitor IDs that last for months instead of days, fast with a simple API call for real-tim...
Authorize.net
authorize.net
Authorize.net supports payment processing by helping small businesses accept credit card and eCheck payments online, in person, via mobile devices, and more.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido, an Entrust company, helps businesses to build automated identity verification around their unique needs with an end-to-end, AI-powered identity verification solution. We help 1,200+ businesses power open, secure, and inclusive relationships with their customers. Our Real Identity Platform he...
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archivi...
hCaptcha
hcaptcha.com
hCaptcha is the #1 privacy-first bot mitigation platform. hCaptcha Enterprise offers unparalleled accuracy in detection and mitigation of fraud and abuse, with comprehensive solutions to protect online properties from both automated and semi-automated attacks. hCaptcha solutions protect category lea...
Pipl
pipl.com
Pipl is the identity trust company. We use multivariate linking to establish deep connections among more than 28 billion unique identifiers—email, mobile phone, social media and other data that spans the globe. Our solutions allow organizations to provide frictionless customer experiences and establ...
iDenfy
idenfy.com
iDenfy is a global all-in-one identity verification, fraud prevention, and compliance platform best known for its end-to-end ID verification service. By combining artificial intelligence, biometric technology, and an in-house team of KYC experts, iDenfy helps prevent fraud and stay compliant while e...
MaxMind
maxmind.com
Since 2002, MaxMind has been the industry-leading provider of IP intelligence, proxy detection, and online fraud detection tools. Known as the creator of GeoIP® and the first company to offer both IP address data and fraud detection services, MaxMind is on a mission to make the internet safer and sm...
Stytch
stytch.com
Stytch is the most powerful identity platform built for developers. With advanced features like device fingerprinting and account takeover-resistant authentication, Stytch provides the infrastructure to make your company’s identity and access management secure, reliable, and scalable. Stytch offers ...
Digital River
digitalriver.com
Digital River is a back-end solution for global expansion, payments, taxes, fraud, and compliance. Flexible APIs make it easy to integrate our customizable checkout with any existing commerce platform. Eliminate risk and complexity with our merchant of record business model where we deliver localize...
Intellicheck
intellicheck.com
Intellicheck, Inc., delivers an on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Its highly accurate, fast and secure solutions are available through IDN-Direct, an API-based solution that integrates into customer systems and processes, and through IDN-Port...
Sumsub
sumsub.com
Sumsub is the one verification platform to secure the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC/AML, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs and pr...
IPQS
ipqualityscore.com
IPQS offers an all-in-one fraud prevention API suite that effectively detects and prevents advanced fraudulent activities, such as human-like bots, residential proxies, fake emails, and stolen user data. Our real-time screening tools are trusted by large financial institutions like Bank of America a...
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an arr...
Authsignal
authsignal.com
Authsignal is a drop-in authentication platform, delivering passkeys and other modern authentication factors. Focused on enabling enterprise and mid-market businesses to seamlessly authenticate customer identity, mitigate fraud, and secure customer data. Partnering with modern consumer-focused enter...
Ocrolus
ocrolus.com
Ocrolus is a document AI platform that enables faster and more accurate financial decision making. The company analyzes documents with over 99% accuracy, regardless of format or quality, supporting hundreds of document types including bank statements, pay stubs, and tax forms. Ocrolus provides a tru...
UpPass
uppass.io
UpPass is the no-code identity verification platform that helps stop online frauds the fastest way. Just like Google Form, you can create an onboarding form along with any verification steps (Liveness and Facial Comparison, Email verification, Mobile Number OTP verification, ID Document Verification...
CHEQ
cheq.ai
The leader in Go-to-Market Security.aRecent studies show that over 27% of internet traffic is invalid, contributing to $42 billion being lost per year. And it's only getting worse. In today's digital landscape, anyone with internet access is able to cause significant damage to any website at any tim...
Prove
prove.com
Prove is the modern way for businesses to enable their customers to prove their identities with just a phone. Prove offers phone-centric solutions that enable its clients to acquire new consumers and engage with their existing consumers by removing friction while bolstering security and enhancing co...
SEON
seon.io
SEON is transforming how top-tier fraud and risk teams combat fraud. Our fraud and AML platform empowers businesses to detect and prevent potential threats before they happen. An API-first approach lets you seamlessly onboard customers while proactively monitoring activities and journeys. Our digita...
Recorded Future
recordedfuture.com
Recorded Future is the world’s largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future’s Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time vi...
Bolt Merchant
bolt.com
Convert 50% more customers and increase sales with Bolt One Click checkout. Upgrade your checkout process with one-click checkout, 100% fraud chargeback guarantee, access to tens of millions of shoppers on the Bolt Network, and more. Bolt is flexible and super easy to implement. Connect seamlessly w...
Cognito
cognitohq.com
Cognito identity verification provides instant KYC and AML compliance, watchlist screening, and more, globally, with just a few lines of code.
Chargebacks911
chargebacks911.com
The beginnings of Chargebacks911 were not rooted in banking or payments. In fact, they weren’t in the financial sector at all. The company was founded by merchants who had poured years into building up an online business, only to see their success be eaten away by customer disputes. This experience ...
Fraud.net
fraud.net
Fraud.net operates the first full-stack Fraud, AML and KYC platform built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction m...
Socure
socure.com
Socure’s patented machine learning platform powers an elevated standard for seamless CIP/KYC compliance, fraud detection, ID document verification, and bank account ownership validation through a purpose-built, end-to-end solutions suite that results in robust, industry-leading accuracy to unlock id...