One platform for all your video creation needs Transform the way you communicate with the power of video. Create quality content cost-effectively at scale with Shootsta’s suite of apps and services. Visit shootsta.com Quality video content at scale Create professional videos easily, fast, and cost-effectively throughout your entire organisation with Shootsta Pro – a video subscription solution fit to support your growing video needs. Empowering you with our post-production service We empower teams around the world with our post-production service. We provide you with the technology, the education, and the professional services to simplify your video production process. Our unique business model allows you to create quality, on-brand video content at scale, ready to share in just 24 hours. It’s the perfect blend between in-house and outsourced video production. That’s Video Simplified. Accelerate your sales cycle with personalised video Our AI powered app helps you cut through the noise with automated video creation. Engage your prospects at every stage. Give your business the advantage at every stage of the sales cycle. From outreach to follow up, use video to accelerate your pipeline, move MQLs to SQLs, and close deals faster. It only takes a few minutes to create a quality personalised video and share directly in an email. No technical skills required. Instant shareable video messages Transform the way you communicate with colleagues and customers with screen recording. Demonstrate like you would in person. Capture what’s on your screen, your webcam, or both in high-quality video. Draw directly on the screen to highlight what’s really important. Your one-stop shop for all things video The Shootsta Platform is the perfect tool for Enterprise teams to plan, create, collaborate on, store, and share videos. Keep all of your Shootsta assets and technology together so your team is always on the same page. Hello, efficiency.

Website: shootsta.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Shootsta. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.