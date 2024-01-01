Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Shipmates on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Shipmates is a shipping platform that enables online business owners to book on-demand and standard orders using multiple couriers in the Philippines. An alternative to the hassles of manual booking and shipping. Shipmates helps e-commerce businesses grow by making their shipping process easier and faster.

