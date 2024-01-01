Shimmer

Shimmer

Live better, with ADHD. Shimmer is the #1 coaching platform for adults with ADHD. Designed by expert ADHD clinicians and coaching psychologists. Build a life you love through personalized 1:1 video coaching, handcrafted productivity tools, and science-backed learning modules.

