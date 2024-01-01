Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Shimmer on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Live better, with ADHD. Shimmer is the #1 coaching platform for adults with ADHD. Designed by expert ADHD clinicians and coaching psychologists. Build a life you love through personalized 1:1 video coaching, handcrafted productivity tools, and science-backed learning modules.

Website: shimmer.care

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Shimmer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.