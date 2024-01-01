Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Shapo.io on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Shapo makes it super simple to collect, manage and visualize customer testimonials with features you’ll love to use.

Website: shapo.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Shapo.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.