Top Shadow PC Alternatives
Xbox Cloud Gaming
xbox.com
Experience the new generation of games and entertainment with Xbox. Explore consoles, new and old Xbox games and accessories to start or add to your collection.
NVIDIA GeForce NOW
play.geforcenow.com
GeForce NOW Instantly transforms nearly any laptop, desktop, Mac, SHIELD TV, Android device, iPhone, or iPad into the PC gaming rig you've always dreamed of. Instantly play the most demanding PC games and seamlessly play across your devices.
Amazon Luna
amazon.com
Introducing Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service where it's easy to play great games on devices you already own. No waiting for lengthy downloads or updates — just play.