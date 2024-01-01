Shadow Drive

Shadow Drive

Your cloud storage, your files, your rules. Keep your files private and safe thanks to Shadow Drive, our European-made and hosted cloud storage solution. Now the lowest priced privacy-centric drive on the market.
Productivity
Cloud Storage Services

