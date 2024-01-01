Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Shadow Drive on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Your cloud storage, your files, your rules. Keep your files private and safe thanks to Shadow Drive, our European-made and hosted cloud storage solution. Now the lowest priced privacy-centric drive on the market.

Website: shadow.tech

