Sequin
Website: sequincard.com
Sequin is the first debit card designed to reward women where we're spending with up to 6% cashback on beauty, drugstores, gyms, local salons, and more! Cardmembers gain access to high interest checking, financial education, and a community of ambitious women. Plus, each Sequin Card is customized with a money mantra!
