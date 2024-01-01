Sequin

Sequin

Sequin is the first debit card designed to reward women where we're spending with up to 6% cashback on beauty, drugstores, gyms, local salons, and more! Cardmembers gain access to high interest checking, financial education, and a community of ambitious women. Plus, each Sequin Card is customized with a money mantra!

