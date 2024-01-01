Top Sembly Alternatives
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-...
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
The AI-powered scheduling app for busy teams that finds the best time for your tasks, habits, meetings & breaks. Get back up to 40% of the workweek with adaptive, real-time scheduling, while keeping your calendar flexible with predictive intelligence to dynamically defend priorities as your week fil...
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp is an intelligent application designed to improve the efficiency and clarity of online meetings and calls. Primarily, it utilizes AI for noise cancellation, effectively eliminating background noises, voices, and echoes during online interactions. This feature ensures clear and high-quality co...
Notta
notta.ai
Notta is a leading AI transcription tool & meeting notetaker that helps transcribe and summarize any voice conversations to actionable text quickly, with 58 languages supported. * Important news: Airgram has joined Notta! Apart from transcribing video/audio files, live speeches, Notta integrates wit...
Focusmate
focusmate.com
Focusmate changes the way you work by connecting you to other professionals who have committed to being accountable for finishing their most important work.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live pollin...
Bloom Growth
bloomgrowth.com
Bloom Growth is here to help entrepreneurial leadership teams meet their goals, offering a helping hand in nurturing organizational health and leadership skills. We get that every client is unique, with their own dreams, teams, and hurdles. Our ecosystem for growth will ensure wellness and health th...
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...
tl;dv
tldv.io
AI-Powered Meeting Recorder for Zoom and Google Meet - tl;dv. Discover the GPT-powered meeting software to video record, transcribe, highlight and share your online meetings. Try tldv for free!
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Wow your participants with interactive meetings and webinars. Sessions has everything on 1 platform: scheduling, transcripts, rooms, cloud storage & AI.
Read
read.ai
Read is the ultimate app for hybrid meetings where you can see real-time engagement + sentiment scores, a meeting timer, and talk time all in one place. When the meeting is over, you'll get a comprehensive report with an instant meeting recap, transcript, audio + video playback, and AI-driven recomm...
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant designed to make meeting processes more efficient and insightful. This tool provides automatic video recording of meetings, coupled with AI-powered transcription capabilities, to facilitate easy review and understanding of the meeting content later on. Beyond thi...
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture f...
Leapsome
leapsome.com
CEOs and HR teams at forward-thinking companies (including Spotify, monday.com, and Unity) use Leapsome's platform to close the loop between performance management, employee engagement, and learning. As a people enablement platform, Leapsome combines tools for Goals & OKRs Management, Performance Re...
Notiv
notiv.com
Notiv, the meeting intelligence solution that drives better business outcomes from your conversations. With Notiv, you can automatically: - Capture your conversation - Get a secure, transcribed record of what was discussed - Summarize what was said for a quick review - Share important moments from y...
Fellow
fellow.app
Fellow is the only all-in-one AI meeting transcription and management software for remote and hybrid teams. Have fewer, more effective meetings and 1-on-1s with AI, behavior-driving features, and seamless integrations. Fellow fits seamlessly into your team’s existing daily flow with integrations, br...
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom is a free app that instantly records, transcribes, and summarizes your Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams meetings so you can focus on the conversation instead of taking notes. Fathom uses all that information to auto-generate call notes and syncs them to your Salesforce, Hubspot, or Close...
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...
Range
range.co
Range is the place for remote and hybrid teams to check in with each other, whether async or in real-time. Run efficient check-ins and meetings on your team's preferred schedule that allow you all to know: – Know who’s working on what, who needs help, and how they’re feeling – Answer daily team ques...
Hypercontext
hypercontext.com
Hypercontext helps managers run more effective meetings that tie back to their OKRs & Reviews and is trusted by over 100k managers in companies like Netflix, Reprise, Centercode, PolicyMe, and more. Managers use our app to run their 1:1s, team meetings, and OKRs in one workflow that increases the od...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
Boardable
boardable.com
Less stress — More time to plan mission-critical meetings — Better data to increase board engagement and ROI. One platform, many solutions. High-Performing Boards Start With Boardable - Transform & future-proof your board at scale. Our purpose-built platform is optimized for communication, governan...
Clockwise
getclockwise.com
Clockwise is an AI-powered time management calendar tool that optimizes teams' schedules to create more time in their day. It offers a new way of working with flexibility and focus. Clockwise utilizes AI, specifically GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), to design an ideal day for users based ...
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow...
Claap
claap.io
Claap is an all-in-one Video Workspace combining screen recording, meeting recording and video wiki all in one place. With Claap you can: - Replace your next meeting with a short video. And get feedback faster with annotations, threads and video replies - Record your meetings with highlights, transc...
Parabol
parabol.co
Parabol is an online meeting tool that helps scrum masters and other leaders conduct powerful guided retrospectives, sprint poker estimation meetings, standups, and more! It’s ready to go out-of-the-box, integrates with Jira, GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, Slack, MS Teams, and Mattermost, and is free...
Navigator
navigator.com
Everything for your remote meetings, all in one place: agendas, notes, action items & videoconferencing links.
Dive
letsdive.io
Dive is a meeting management platform that helps you stop hating meetings. With Dive, you can easily host productive meetings - build a collaborative agenda before the meeting, run it efficiently during the meeting and make it actionable after the meeting. We come with video conferencing, timed agen...