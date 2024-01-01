Top Semaphore Alternatives
GitHub
github.com
GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collabora...
GitLab
gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets a...
Azure DevOps
azure.com
Plan smarter, collaborate better, and ship faster with Azure DevOps Services, formerly known as Visual Studio Team Services. Get agile tools, CI/CD, and more.
BrowserStack
browserstack.com
BrowserStack is a cloud web and mobile testing platform that enables developers to test their websites and mobile applications across on-demand browsers, operating systems and real mobile devices, without requiring users to install or maintain an internal lab of virtual machines, devices or emulator...
CircleCI
circleci.com
CircleCI is the worlds largest shared continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, and the central hub where code moves from idea to delivery. As one of the most-used DevOps tools that processes more than 1 million builds a day, CircleCI has unique access to data on how engineeri...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Qase
qase.io
Qase is a modern test management tool built for QA and Dev teams with a modern and simple interface and powerful features. That's why thousands of organizations from all over the world are switching to Qase. It is an all-in-one test management solution. It includes test case management, defect manag...
Jenkins
jenkins.io
The leading open source automation server, Jenkins provides hundreds of plugins to support building, deploying and automating any project.
Bitrise
bitrise.io
Bitrise serves mobile application developers navigating the ever-changing landscape of app development, testing, and app store release. Transcending the boundaries of traditional CI/CD platforms, Bitrise accelerates release cycles without compromising app quality. Bitrise boosts developer experience...
Ghost Inspector
ghostinspector.com
Ghost Inspector is an automated browser testing service that allow you to monitor and test your websites using real browsers from the cloud. We offer a cohesive solution for easily creating, recording, managing and running your tests. Review detailed test results and get notified when failures occur...
Sauce Labs
saucelabs.com
In a world that relies on code, Sauce Labs strives to make it work for everyone, everywhere and every time. This is digital confidence. Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous test and error reporting solutions that gives companies confidence to deliver a trusted digital brand experience to...
Virtuoso
virtuoso.qa
The functional UI and end-to-end testing tool. Combining Robotic Process Automation, AI/ML, and Natural Language Programming to deliver an unrivaled authoring experience, while reducing test maintenance to near zero.
Buddy
buddy.works
Get back your time with Buddy’s delivery pipelines that eliminate repeatable tasks in your daily development. Automatically build & ship web projects on a single git push, on click, or recurrently. Easily define your own delivery process just like you build a house of bricks: from builds and tests, ...
TestProject
testproject.io
TestProject is the world's first 100% free test automation platform for Web, Android, iOS and API testing, trusted by over 150,000 users in the testing community. TestProject helps testers and developers ensure quality with speed, by eliminating maintenance & setup hassles and empowering Selenium & ...
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other bus...
Rainforest QA
rainforestqa.com
Rainforest QA is a no-code test automation platform powered by AI. It optionally includes a test automation service to take test creation and maintenance completely off your team’s plate — for less than a quarter of the cost of hiring a QA engineer. Talk to us about customizing a plan to fit your ne...
Gearset
gearset.com
Gearset is the leading Salesforce DevOps platform, with powerful solutions for metadata and CPQ deployments, CI/CD, automated testing, sandbox seeding and backups. It helps Salesforce teams apply DevOps best practices to their development and release process, so they can rapidly and securely deliver...
LambdaTest
app.lambdatest.com
LambdaTest is a leading digital experience testing cloud that helps developers and testers ship code faster. With over 10,000 enterprise customers and over 2,000,000 users spanning 130 countries, developers and testers depend on LambdaTest to accelerate their quality assurance process and deliver pr...
Waldo
waldo.com
Waldo is accelerating the product innovation process for mobile developers. Mobile applications everywhere struggle with buggy features and app crashes that create a poor user experience. Waldo’s proprietary technology enables engineering teams to catch and fix bugs early in the development lifecycl...
Reflect
reflect.run
Reflect provides the fastest workflow for creating automated end-to-end tests for your web application. To create a test in Reflect, we spin up an instrumented browser session in our cloud and screen share that with you within our web application. This approach lets us completely control the test en...
Meticulous
meticulous.ai
Meticulous AI creates and maintains a suite of end-to-end tests from recorded user sessions. Meticulous continually adds new tests as new features or edge cases are introduced, and removes old tests as they become out of date - ensuring your test suite is always up to date and complete, without any ...
Mailosaur
mailosaur.com
Mailosaur is the communication-testing platform businesses use to capture, test, design and analyze email and SMS messages. Ensuring every message your business sends looks, feels, and works exactly how you planned. Quickly create automated tests that cover your most critical communications, from ac...
Testsigma
testsigma.com
Testsigma is a powerful open source test automation platform that works out of the box and enables creating tests for web apps, mobile apps and APIs in just minutes. Testsigma’s complete platform unifies all the capabilities of a traditional, fragmented test stack. -Directly sign-up on the Cloud wit...
mogenius
mogenius.com
mogenius – the Kubernetes Operations Platform, simplifies Kubernetes operations across cloud and on-prem environments, embedding best practices in developer productivity through improved software delivery mechanisms and self-service capabilities. This cloud-agnostic platform reduces DevOps overhead ...
Dagster
dagster.io
From pull request to production. Effortlessly. The enterprise orchestration platform that puts developer experience first, with fully serverless or hybrid deployments, native branching, and out-of-the-box CI/CD.
Cycleops
cycleops.io
Dev and Ops Collaboration In Practice Enable your development teams to automate deployments of the code they write daily. The synergy of Agile methodologies and enhanced productivity has never been easier to integrate within your organization! Easy access to automation tools through UI or CLI Cycleo...
GuardRails
guardrails.io
GuardRails is an end-to-end security platform that makes AppSec easier for both security and development teams. We scan, detect, and provide real-time guidance to fix vulnerabilities early. Trusted by hundreds of teams around the world to build safer apps, GuardRails integrates seamlessly into the d...
Endtest
endtest.io
Building, maintaining, and executing tests can be complex and time consuming. The Endtest low-code platform allows anyone on your team to build high coverage tests for web and mobile apps without advanced QA engineering experience.
Keysight
keysight.com
Keysight empowers innovators to explore, design, and bring world-changing technologies to life. As the industry’s premier global innovation partner, Keysight’s software-centric solutions serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to deliver tomorrow’s breakthroughs ...
Witbe
witbe.net
Leading innovation in the Quality of Experience (QoE) industry, Witbe offers an award-winning approach to monitor the QoE delivered to users of any interactive service (telephony, video, Web), on any device (PC, smartphone, STB), and through any network (fixed, mobile, OTT). Since its foundation in ...