Top Selz Alternatives
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issue...
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual sup...
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can ...
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Our platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content ...
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Sm...
Nightbot
nightbot.tv
Nightbot is a chat bot for Twitch, YouTube, and Trovo that allows you to automate your live stream's chat with moderation and new features, allowing you to spend more time entertaining your viewers.
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, ...
CustomGPT
customgpt.ai
Experience the Benefits of Personalized AI with CustomGPT: Get Unique Insights and Solutions with AI Trained On Your Content
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a user-friendly conversational AI platform that empowers individuals and teams of all sizes to design, build, and deploy AI-powered chatbots for various applications. As a pioneer in the chatbot industry, Botpress embraces the power of large language models (LLM) and generative AI to cre...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify t...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Norby AI
norby.io
Norby AI is a leading solution that provides businesses with an AI-powered chatbot for their websites. The chatbot is powered by advanced natural language processing technology to understand customer queries and provide quick, accurate responses. Norby AI's chatbot setup process involves just four ...
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% o...
Payhip
payhip.com
Payhip is the easiest way to sell digital downloads & courses. We make it a piece of cake to sell and promote your ebooks, courses, software, design assets, music or any type of digital products directly to your customers. Payhip has you covered.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables c...
Simple Phones
simplephones.ai
Simple Phones provides businesses with an AI phone agent that answers calls on their behalf, so they never miss a call from a customer. The agent can also perform outbound calls for following up with customers, staying in touch with leads, and making cold calls on autopilot.
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms...
Coachvox AI
coachvox.ai
Coachvox AI enables influential entrepreneurs, coaches and thought leaders to clone themselves using artificial intelligence. Complete our training program to create an AI version of you that can build familiarity with your audience, add value to your clients and generate leads. Your Coachvox AI c...
Support Guy
supportguy.co
SupportGuy.co is a platform dedicated to providing assistance and guidance on a variety of topics. Whether you're facing technical issues with your devices, seeking advice on personal matters, or looking for professional help in a specific field, SupportGuy.co offers a range of resources to support ...
Gleen AI
gleen.ai
At Gleen, our mission is to delight our customers’ customers. Gleen AI is the world’s most accurate and capable generative AI for customer success teams. Our generative AI doesn’t hallucinate, can be deployed in less than 2 hours, integrates with leading help desk solutions, goes beyond simply answe...
Capacity
capacity.com
Capacity is an industry leader in support automation for both customers and employees. Capacity's AI-powered helpdesk answers more than 90% of all inquiries without human involvement. If Capacity doesn't know an answer, the question is seamlessly escalated to the appropriate subject matter expert vi...
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy is a powerful SMS & Email communication platform, designed to elevate business productivity and customer engagement with Automation & AI-driven technology. Key products include Team Inbox, Campaigns, Automations, AI Integration, Sequences, Flows, and Reviews. Whippy's all-in-one solution stre...
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo is a conversion platform that turns your passive website traffic into active leads, and tangible business outcomes. With 83% of buying decisions happening online, opportunities for website conversions have never been higher. But most site visitors are passive, and not ready to buy. On average...