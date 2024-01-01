Top SelfCAD Alternatives
Tinkercad
tinkercad.com
Tinkercad is a simple, online 3D design and 3d printing tool for the masses. Whether you're a designer, hobbyist, teacher, or kid, you can use Tinkercad to make toys, prototypes, home decor, Minecraft models, jewelry – the list is truly endless!
Onshape
onshape.com
Onshape is empowering the most innovative companies design better products faster. Onshape is the only cloud-native product development solution that integrates CAD, data management, and analytics in one platform. The leader in cloud-native CAD & PDM, Onshape is the only system built to fully levera...
Vectary
vectary.com
Build immersive experiences for the e-commerce website with Vectary Web AR Viewer and a 3D Product Configurator. Publish 3D and Augmented Reality content to any website, on all mobile platforms - iOS and Android. Let the website visitors get preview of the product in Augmented reality with one click...
OctoPrint
octoprint.org
OctoPrint is the snappy web interface for your 3D printer.
Artflow
artflow.ai
Artflow lets users generate visual content with the help of AI. We strongly believe in the liberating act of creativity and want to allow anyone to make and share their creations with the world, experiment in a positive environment and express themselves through this novel medium.
KAEDIM
kaedim3d.com
Kaedim is an AI-powered tool that converts 2D images to 3D models. Developed with a focus on gaming, AR/VR, ecommerce, and 3D printing industries, it aids in delivering production-ready 3D assets from photographs. The tool works by the user uploading an image or a description of the model they need...
Coohom
coohom.com
3D Rendering & Product visualization software with powerful AR & VR features dedicated to interior design, home decor, kitchen & bath, hospitality, lighting, home improvement, remodeling, and construction! Transform Retail, Manufacturing, and E-commerce into incredible buying experiences, and signi...
Ready Player Me
readyplayer.me
Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse. It lets you create a 3D avatar with a selfie and use it in 600+ compatible apps and games. You can explore virtual worlds in VRChat, join meetings in MeetinVR, or stream to your fans using LIV – all with your personal avatar that rep...
SOLIDWORKS
solidworks.com
SOLIDWORKS offers complete 3D software tools that let you create, simulate, publish, and manage your data. SOLIDWORKS products are easy to learn and use, and help you design products better.
Modsy
modsy.com
Transform your space with Modsy’s online interior design services. Work with experienced interior designers. Unlimited revisions. Get started today.
TilesView
tilesview.ai
Tilesview is an AI-based software that will assist customers in creating the ideal design for their spaces. It displays a 3-D view of any room with selected tiles. It offers a wide range of room previews in various categories. For the finest company branding, it allows clients to use their company l...
RealityMAX
realitymax.com
RealityMAX is the most powerful free 3D design collaboration platform, 100% online. Cooperate remotely with your colleagues on 3D projects and share your work with clients easily. Create Web3D, AR and VR experiences in a snap, without a line of code.
Imagine.io
imagine.io
Create stunning visuals with the power of 3D. Bring your products to life with 3D. All from your browser. imagine.io allows you to create high converting product visuals for your store, social, or anywhere.
VREE Labs
vree.ai
At VREE Labs, we are on a mission to transform the e-commerce landscape through our Generative 3D technology - converting few images only from your product page, to 3D models seamlessly for AR/VR Commerce, through developing 3D modeling solutions powered by AI and Deep Learning methods that enable o...
Jiga
jiga.io
Sourcing manufactured parts is a very manual, time consuming process. With constant back-and-forth with suppliers via emails and spreadsheets, supply chains become inefficient, slow and error-prone. Jiga makes sourcing parts fast and hassle free. Using Jiga you: -Find the right vetted suppliers -Com...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ offers dynamic, collaborative access to simulation and data analytics technology and scalable HPC and cloud resources, all in one place.
Shapelab
shapelabvr.com
Shapelab is a highly efficient 3D sculpting application optimized for virtual reality devices. The software takes advantage of VR technology to provide an immersive and intuitive interface that allows designers to sculpt in 3D space, giving them a new level of control and creative freedom. With Shap...
Prontto
prontto.co
Prontto makes it easy to have professional designs delivered in as little as 24h. We replace expensive in-house teams & unreliable freelancers with a pay-as-you-go format. Get all the convenience for a fraction of the price. It's totally async and you can invite unlimited team members to manage your...
Quixel
quixel.com
Quixel Suite is the easiest to use texturing toolset to date, enable to vastly speed up pipeline and traditional workflow.
Sibe
sibe.io
Sibe is a cloud platform for secure viewing, sharing, and receiving feedback on 3D designs. It is used by product and project managers, engineers, designers, marketers, freelancers, and clients; it's a single source of truth. With Sibe, users can interact with models, leave comments on specific deta...
cmBuilder.io
cmbuilder.io
The New Industry Standard Construction Site Logistics Platform cmBuilder democratizes 4D construction site logistics with fast & easy cloud-based workflows, powerful sequencing simulation capabilities, and unparalleled real-time collaboration
BuildBee
buildbee.com
A cloud-based slice and control software with an integrated block coding environment, basic modelling features like cookie cutter generator and lithophane generator, and a streamlined workflow. It has nifty features like an automated repair tool for broken files, a splitting tool to breakdown large ...
Fictiv
fictiv.com
Fictiv is the operating system for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Our intelligent system, supported by best- in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fas...
Shapeways
shapeways.com
Shapeways is the leading platform redefining product creation through services to design, make, and sell using 3D printing.
Avataar
avataar.ai
3D spatial narratives are revolutionizing the landscape of online shopping; 6 out of 10 shoppers prefer to buy from retailers who integrate 3D in their digital stores. Avataar offers an efficient, plug-and-play solution for 3D videos and interactive web scrolls, tailored for ecommerce stores across ...
Trendspek
trendspek.com
Trendspek is a cloud-based asset modelling and analysis platform that converts data (drone imagery, sensors, thermal, GPS, BIM, LiDAR) into interactive 3D digital twins that can be accessed securely via web browser. Conduct visual inspections from your desk with a complete picture of asset condition...