Problem: Professional level 3D software is hard to learn, while entry level software is laggy and limited. And both of them require multiple programs to get the 3D printing job done. The Solution SelfCAD offers professional level capabilities, is easy to learn, fast, and does not require any additional programs to get a 3D printing job done. SelfCAD is doing the same thing for the 3D CAD industry that Wix did for the Web design industry and Canva did for the graphic design industry. Target Markets Intermediate 3D modeling users, B2C, and B2B2C Founders Aaron Breuer- Founder & President George Weinberger CEO
Categories:
Photography & Graphics
3D Printing Software

