Seattle - Official city government site. Citizen, business, and visitor information sections, plus city government information. The Seattle Services Portal allows users to: * Check the status, renew, make changes, pay or schedule permits or records by searching by address or record number, or using the "My Records" tab. * Start new applications and requests for various services, including: Building Tune-Ups; Complaints related to building, property, rental properties, noise, taxi and transportation services; Historic Preservation Certificate of Approval; Short Term Rental Licenses; Taxi and For-Hire Licenses; Trade and Equipment Licenses; Parking and Truck Permits; Street Use Permits; Trade, Construction and Land Use Permits; Providing public comments; Public Utilities Development Services; Rental Housing Registration (RRIO); Tenant Assistance (EDRA); Tree-related permits and registrations... The website also provides guidance on how to schedule inspections or appointments with the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) or Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). If users are unsure which category to choose, they can visit the Application Index page to see all the available application types they can start through the portal.

Website: cosaccela.seattle.gov

