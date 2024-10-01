Top Searchlight Alternatives
Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings launched in November 2004. It is a subsidiary of Japan's Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world. As a single-topic search engine, it...
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help org...
Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open source, feature-rich, secure and scalable learning management system that integrates seamlessly with other platforms and can be customised for any teaching or training method you choose. With fresh and intuitive interfaces, Moodle has solutions suitable for K-12, higher education, ...
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
Metaview
metaview.ai
Make every interview an amazing interview. When scaling your teams, it's impossible to keep interviews consistent and high quality. Metaview provides unique data and analytics, and actionable feedback to help interviewers improve. The result is happier candidates, less bias, and a more efficient hi...
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha delivers a holistic platform and solution for organizations to implement the "Skills-First" strategy via its next generation, patented and AI powered Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Platform - for Talent Acquisition (FTE and Contingent) and for internal Talent Development and Talent...
Wellfound
wellfound.com
Wellfound (formerly AngelList Talent) AngelList is a U.S. website for startups, angel investors, and job-seekers looking to work at startups. Created in 2010, the platform has a mission to democratize the investment process and to help startups with their challenges in fundraising and talent. It st...
TestGorilla
testgorilla.com
Are you hiring? Did you know you can identify the best candidates with talent assessments? TestGorilla gives you the best tools to evaluate job applicants’ skills and make better hiring decisions faster. Our library of skills tests gives you the best predictive value to help you identify top candida...
InterviewAI
interviewai.io
Conduct Better Interviews With AI-Powered Questions. Streamline your interview process with InterviewAI. Our AI-powered platform generates tailored interview questions in real-time, making it easy to conduct efficient and effective interviews, so you can find the best candidate for the job.
Evalgator
evalgator.com
Evalgator is a web-based digital assessment and evaluation platform designed to simplify the hiring process. It can be used to evaluate candidates for technical and non-technical positions as the platform supports multiple question formats such as coding, descriptive, multiple choice, and fill in th...
BetterUp
betterup.com
Drive talent outcomes to transform business outcomes. Trade uncertainty for confidence with the only platform that braids coaching, science, and AI-fueled experiences to build the agility, resilience, and adaptability your organization needs to weather any storm.
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The legacy ATS as we know it will not exist in 5 years. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform — replacing the legacy ATS and bringing infini...
Oorwin
oorwin.com
Oorwin is an AI-powered, all-in-one Customer Relationship Management, Applicant Tracking System, and Human Resources Management platform. Oorwin delivers phenomenal growth for staffing businesses with its integrated approach to sales, recruitment and HR.
Interviewer.AI
interviewer.ai
Our ATS Lite platform automates 80% of the pre-screening process with AI-powered one-way video interviews. Screen candidates more efficiently Get 50% off this month with promo code INTERVIEW50. Let us identify your top candidates so you can make great hires more efficiently. Sign up for a free trial...
Gem
gem.com
Gem is the AI-powered recruiting platform TA teams love. It helps you maximize productivity, hire faster, and save money – all while giving recruiters a solution they find easy to use. Use Gem as your all-in-one recruiting platform or enhance your existing ATS with integrated products for CRM, sourc...
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC,...
Careerflow
careerflow.ai
Careerflow is a job search and management platform that offers a variety of free tools to simplify and accelerate the job search process. These tools are created by industry experts from major tech companies (FAANG+) and include a LinkedIn review tool that can boost profile views by 2.5x, a job trac...
HiPeople
hipeople.io
Hiring top talent is a critical task that requires a thorough screening process. Modern TA teams use HiPeople’s comprehensive screening toolkit to reduce screening time by 95%. Our state-of-the-art screening toolkit combines the power of AI-based assessments and automated reference checks, enabling ...
ComplyCube
complycube.com
ComplyCube is an all-in-one platform for automating and simplifying Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. The AI-powered platform helps businesses automate digital customer onboarding and eKYC processes by verifying their identity using fa...
TestDome
testdome.com
TestDome offers work skill tests that help managers hire the best candidate faster. We offer tests for a wide range of industries, including programming, accounting, customer service, project management, and more. - Our 1000+ Questions test real-world problem solving. Get a refund if you find any of...
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidInterviewing by VidCruiter is the world’s most advanced video interviewing platform. Our system offers pre-recorded and live video interviewing that can be customized to meet any recruitment scenario and has helped companies of all sizes find better quality applicants in a faster and more cost-ef...
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that helps fast-growing companies find, engage & hire the world's best talent. Our algorithm instantly matches employers to talent based on their specific requirements across countries, regions & time zones as well as cutting-edge tools & solutions to identify th...
Fetcher
fetcher.ai
Fetcher is an Artificial Intelligence recruiting tool designed to source passive candidates, allowing recruiters to focus more on the candidate experience rather than the sourcing process. This software aids in recruiting underrepresented talent and offers a personalized diversity search criteria f...
The Predictive Index
predictiveindex.com
The Predictive Index believes that every business problem is a people problem. People data should guide every step of an employee’s journey, from the first interview to the big promotion—and it should guide your business strategy too. We call this “talent optimization,” and every part of our modular...
Instahyre
instahyre.com
Search and apply to jobs at 10000+ top companies. Find high paying jobs in IT, software, sales, marketing, operations, finance and more. Hire top talent.
Eightfold AI
eightfold.ai
Eightfold AI’s market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold’s patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countrie...
Veremark
veremark.com
Veremark is an automated employment verification platform that adds simplicity, confidence and speed to companies' hiring processes.
Crystal
crystalknows.com
For business professionals, meeting success hinges on effective preparation. Our mission is to ensure our customers feel well-prepared and confident before every important meeting. Crystal is the leading meeting preparation platform, trusted by over 1,000 organizations and Fortune 500 companies glob...
Vizzy
vizzy.com
Reinventing the CV to see a generation of talent like never before The Early Career recruitment landscape is rapidly evolving, with businesses seeking innovative methods to attract and understand the Gen Z talent pool. Traditional CVs often fail to capture the true essence of a candidate, leading to...