Top Seam AI Alternatives
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Forme...
Perplexity AI
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...
TypingMind
typingmind.com
Typing Mind is a Chat UI frontend that allows you to use AI chats from all popular AI models with your API key (ChatGPT, Claude, Azure OpenAI, Gemini, etc.). By using the API key with a Chat UI frontend like Typing Mind, you unlock the following benefits: * You only pay for what you use (instead of...
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual sup...
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Our platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content ...
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers ...
Andi
andisearch.com
Andi is search for the next generation using generative AI. Instead of links, Andi gives you answers - like asking a smart friend. Andi uses language models combined with live data to generate answers to questions, and to explain and summarize information combined from the best sources. Search is b...
Magai
magai.co
Magai is an AI-based platform that helps content creators accelerate the creation process. Its powerful toolset enables users to generate and refine content quickly and accurately, thanks to the intuitive chat interface and cutting-edge AI models. Transforming the way content is made - Magai is the ...
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Team-GPT is a collaborative platform where teams of between 2 and 2000 people can adopt AI for their work. Learn, collaborate, and master AI in one shared workspace. Imagine a world where your team's collective intelligence is amplified by AI, sparking creativity, driving productivity, and fosteri...
AfforAI
afforai.com
Afforai is an AI chatbot that searches, summarizes, and translates info from multiple sources to produce trustworthy research. Feed lengthy research documents to stacks of dry compliance requirements and extract the key findings you need. Afforai is your second brain, helping you distill infinite k...
Relevance AI
relevanceai.com
Relevance AI is a comprehensive platform designed to help businesses build and manage an AI workforce. It provides tools and solutions to recruit AI agents that can automate a wide range of tasks, from sales and marketing to customer support and operations. The platform offers a no-code builder, mak...
Cognosys
cognosys.ai
Cognosys is a powerful new web-based AI agent designed to revolutionize productivity and simplify complex tasks. It utilizes the most advanced AI technology available to elevate everyday life. Key Features and Benefits * Web-Based Platform: Access Cognosys from any device through the web app. * Pow...
ODIN
getodin.ai
Odin AI is changing the game for enterprises, government agencies, and startups. This comprehensive AI platform ensures visual consistency and brand compliance, offering features that streamline operations and enhance productivity. Unlock the power of AI with Odin AI – your all-in-one solution for ...
Build Chatbot
buildchatbot.ai
Build Chatbot is an easy-to-use chatbot builder that lets businesses and individuals create their own AI chatbot within minutes. It can pull detailed information from various file types like PDFs, CSVs, DOCX files, URLs, and even audio and video. You can use personal data to train the bot automatic...
Twig
twig.so
Twig is AI-assistant built for tech support agents. It combines everything you need to accurately triage tier-1+ tickets of enterprise products. Agents get drafted responses referencing resolved issues, help articles and support channels without manual lookups. As a result, support teams are seei...
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
With DeftGPT you can: * Simplify Your Content Writing: DeftGPT allows you to ask questions, get instant answers, and have interactive conversations with AI. You will have instant access to GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude from Anthropic, and a variety of other bots. * Team management: DeftGPT simplifi...
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is how the world’s most sophisticated companies remove uncertainty from their decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense quickly delivers relevant insights from a trustworthy universe of public and private content—including equity research, company...
Swimm
swimm.io
Swimm is a knowledge management tool for code, built for dev teams committed to effective knowledge sharing. With Swimm, every developer can quickly understand code and contribute to it.
Gleen AI
gleen.ai
At Gleen, our mission is to delight our customers’ customers. Gleen AI is the world’s most accurate and capable generative AI for customer success teams. Our generative AI doesn’t hallucinate, can be deployed in less than 2 hours, integrates with leading help desk solutions, goes beyond simply answe...
1min.AI
1min.ai
Boosting productivity with AI is a good way to improve your work and life. However, switching or learning new tools for different use cases is not fun, and it is expensive, too! 1min.AI is an all-in-one AI app that unlock all AI features. You pay only for what you use at 1min.AI, with no hidden cos...
Hebbia
hebbia.ai
Developer of user interfaces for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Hebbia’s Matrix product is a co-pilot for knowledge work used by finance, law, government, and pharmaceutical companies. Matrix accurately tackles the most complex tasks by breaking them down into understandable LLM actions. Use...
Salebot
salebot.ai
SaleBot is a versatile chatbot builder designed to streamline customer interactions across various messaging platforms including Vkontakte, Telegram, Facebook, Viber, Talk-me, WhatsApp, and Instagram. This platform provides a comprehensive toolkit for businesses to automate their communication, mana...
Persana AI
persana.ai
AI Superpowered Sales Intelligence Backed by YCombinator, dive into the future with Persana AI, your partner in AI-driven sales enhancement. We're here to amplify your sales results and supercharge your revenue. Highlights: * AI Automations: Uncover high intent leads with data-driven insights. * B...
Ebi.Ai
ebi.ai
EBI.AI is an AI-powered technology company that specializes in providing conversational AI solutions for businesses. The company's goal is to help businesses automate and streamline their customer service and support operations by utilizing chatbots. EBI.AI provides AI-powered solutions that can be ...