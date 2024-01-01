Scribble Diffusion is a powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool that turns sketches into refined images. It has a simple user interface that makes it easy to use. It can be used to create aesthetically pleasing images from simple sketches. With Scribble Diffusion, users can undo any changes they make, so they can easily experiment with different looks. The tool is powered by Replicate, Vercel, Upload and GitHub, giving users access to a wide range of features. It also includes a video tutorial to help users get started quickly. Scribble Diffusion is a great tool for anyone looking to create art from sketches and is sure to be a hit with both professionals and hobbyists alike.

Website: scribblediffusion.com

