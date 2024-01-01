Scratchpay is a financial service provided by Scratch Financial, Inc. hosting their workloads on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Public Cloud infrastructure. Scratchpay is a US startup providing loans to private people for medical care (initially from pet and now extended to person). The company is fully integrated on GCP and having a support plan and services from Google. Scratchpay is hosting all services in GCP Cloud and the solution has been publicly in production for several years. The company is continuously improving the service offering. Many different GCP services are in active use, and others are being evaluated. Scratchpay has an expert in-house team working on software development, data analysis, and business development. The company also has in-house team members specialized in information security, however, there are no dedicated GCP or other cloud computing experts in the team. Always interested in improving their use of GCP services following best practices and with a focus on security and optimization, Scratchpay was looking for a Security Assessment conducted by a GCP expert consultant.

Website: scratchpay.com

