Top Scenery Alternatives
VEED
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with eas...
Vimeo
vimeo.com
Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in New York City. Vimeo operates on an ad-free basis, and instead derives revenue by providing subscription plans for video content producers and offering software as a service (SaaS) with video creation, editing, and broadcastin...
Loom
loom.com
Loom is the leading video communication platform for async work. Engineered for simplicity and speed, you can record, share, and interact with videos to move work forward whether you're at your desk or on the move. Over 21 million people across 200,000 companies use Loom to work smarter with async v...
Riverside.fm
riverside.fm
Riverside is your online studio for high-quality recordings and lightning-fast editing. It's powered by AI, but built for human conversations so anything from podcasts to video marketing is captured with pixel-perfect 4K video and crystal-clear audio, no matter where you’re planted, how sketchy your...
Descript
descript.com
Descript is a new kind of video editor that’s as easy as a doc. Descript’s AI-powered features and intuitive interface fuel YouTube and TikTok channels, top podcasts, and businesses using video for marketing, sales, and internal training and collaboration. Descript aims to make video a staple of eve...
Screenapp
screenapp.io
Online Screen Recorder Effortlessly record your screen, transcribe, summarize videos and take notes of your meetings and workflows with AI to share to your team.
Tango
tango.us
Tango is the easiest Digital Adoption Platform to setup and use. You make software training walkthroughs and tooltips in minutes by just clicking through the process. Your employees get their hand held through the process with guidance embedded inside of your business applications. Tango AI does th...
Scribe
scribehow.com
Scribe is an AI-powered tool that converts any process into a step-by-step visual guide. By using the Scribe recorder while working through a process, the tool automatically generates a how-to guide complete with screenshots, instructions, and clicks. The product interface allows users to add edits...
Podcastle
podcastle.ai
Podcastle is an AI-powered audio & video creation platform that helps professional and amateur podcasters create, edit and distribute production-quality podcasts with ease. The platform provides users with a suite of tools to record and edit audio and video and create podcasts from remote interview...
Zight
zight.com
Zight is an award-winning and top-rated solution with a community of over 4M users and growing who are finding freedom with visual asynchronous communication. Zight scales with you, is easy to use and eliminates the need to use different applications for screenshots, GIFs, screen recordings, and web...
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...
Droplr
droplr.com
Get Work Done Faster. Capture screenshots and screen recordings instantly: it's saved to the cloud with a link you can share with anyone, anywhere.
Markup Hero
markuphero.com
Markup Hero is a powerful, free application to take & share screenshots as well as annotate images, PDFs & websites. Made for Mac, Windows, Linux & your web browser.
Wistia
wistia.com
Wistia is a complete video marketing platform that helps teams create, host, market, and measure their videos and webinars—all in one place. With Wistia, you can easily create professional videos, host webinars, collect and send leads to your marketing automation platform, and more. As you level up ...
Berrycast
berrycast.com
Discover Berrycast, a screen recording app to supercharge your communications. The closest thing to explaining things in person you'll find online.
Cincopa
cincopa.com
Cincopa is an all-in-one video and image hosting platform for marketers, content creators, and online educators to host, manage, and share multimedia content, more than just videos. With our wide range of products like video hosting, embeddable galleries, on-video marketing tools, and advanced analy...
Screencastify
screencastify.com
Screencastify is the leading screen recorder for Chrome. Install the extension to record, edit, and share videos in seconds. Create video class assignments, training and tutorials, and make business communication faster.
Piktostory
piktochart.com
Easily turn one video into multiple content pieces. Your time is valuable. Don’t waste it on editing your videos frame by frame. Easily repurpose your webinars, Zoom recordings, virtual events, and more into shorter clips with Piktostory. Now you can focus on what matters most – engaging your audien...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard is the video tool built for virtual selling. It makes it easy to record and send videos that add a personal touch at all stages of the sales cycle–from prospecting to proposals. Backed by powerful video analytics and integrations, Vidyard is trusted by thousands of virtual sales and marketin...
Guidde
guidde.com
Magically create stunning SOPs with AI. Guidde is the generative AI platform for business that helps your team create video documentation 11x faster. Guidde lets you capture instant step-by-step videos and documents for anyone to create.
Claap
claap.io
Claap is an all-in-one Video Workspace combining screen recording, meeting recording and video wiki all in one place. With Claap you can: - Replace your next meeting with a short video. And get feedback faster with annotations, threads and video replies - Record your meetings with highlights, transc...
ScreenPal
screenpal.com
ScreenPal (formerly Screencast-O-Matic) provides intuitive, effective software tools and services for collaborative video creation and sharing that are easy for everyone to use, including a screen recorder, screen capture, video editor, and video hosting service. ScreenPal's mission is to offer eas...
wrap
wrap.so
Create beautiful, shareable screenshots with ease. Wrap is a powerful tool for brands to design and edit images for social media, product development, presentations, and much more.
Floik
floik.com
Floik is an all-in-one solution for creating interactive product showcases, like step-by-step guides, explainer videos, and clickable demos. The tool is designed to help SaaS teams deliver a seamless buyer experience and give their product the spotlight it deserves. We know it takes a whole army to ...
VideoSends
videosends.com
VideoSends users can screen record a particular tab, application, or entire screen. The tool also offers other functionalities such as custom branding, thumbnails, embed options, etc. The user can narrate as they record their videos, turn on their webcams, incorporate their faces into their videos, ...
WowTo
wowto.ai
WowTo is a comprehensive video knowledge base software, enabling users to build and host video libraries for a range of uses such as support, training, and educational content. Its toolkit includes a video creator, specifically crafted for how-to and instructional video content, and knowledge base ...
Canvid
canvid.com
The next generation AI powered screen recorder. Capture, enhance and share professional-grade screen recordings with minimal effort! Record your entire screen, specific windows, or even mobile content (coming soon). CANVID is a desktop app that's perfect for anyone who needs to create tutorials, pro...
Consensus
goconsensus.com
Consensus is the Intelligent Demo Automation Platform used by the world’s top companies to scale presales, amplify their sales teams, and enhance the buying experience. Presales and technical sales teams automate repetitive product demos which allows them to reallocate that time to higher value acti...
Tourial
tourial.com
Tourial enables go-to-market teams to create interactive demos and Demo Centers — and distribute them anywhere. Demo Centers empower you to educate your buyers faster and better than ever — from the very top of the funnel all the way down. It's a personalized content hub for your prospects to find t...