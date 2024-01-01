Scene One is an online software for writing novels and books. It features a simple, intuitive text editor and manages all your writing scenes and projects. The software works on various devices including desktop, laptop, tablet, and phone, allowing users to seamlessly switch between devices. It operates in a web browser, requiring no additional installation on your device. All of your words are securely stored in the cloud, ensuring accessibility from anywhere. Scene One offers several book-writing tools, including a word counter for tracking progress and setting writing goals, and an AI Writing Assistant that helps users write faster and clearer. In addition, it provides a custom wiki feature for world-building where users can create detailed profiles for their story characters, items, locations, and track every mention of these story elements. Other important features include the option to compile and export manuscripts as PDF or DocX, story planning and revision management using the 'Save the Cat! Beat Sheet Manager' and the 'Revision Board' which helps users to keep track of their notes and reminders on entire manuscripts or individual scenes.

Website: sceneone.app

