Top ScalaHosting Alternatives
Webflow
webflow.com
Webflow is a visual web development platform that allows people to design, build, and launch completely custom websites without writing code. By combining design, animation, content management, marketing, and ecommerce tools into a single platform, Webflow empowers non-coders and coders alike to shi...
GoDaddy
godaddy.com
GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware.As of June 2020, GoDaddy has more than 20 million customers and over 7,000 employees worldwide. The company is known for its advertising on ...
Hostinger
hostinger.com
Choose your web hosting solution and make the perfect website! From shared hosting and domains to VPS - we have all you need for online success.
Namecheap
namecheap.com
Namecheap, Inc. is an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar, which provides domain name registration and web hosting, based in Phoenix, Arizona, US. Namecheap is a budget hosting provider with 11 million registered users and 10 million domains.
IONOS
ionos.com
Access to your entire IONOS world: contracts, products, and customer data, order or change services - now password-protected login.
DigitalOcean
digitalocean.com
DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers cloud services that help to deploy and scale applications that run simultaneously on multiple computers. As of January 2018, DigitalOcean was t...
SiteGround
siteground.com
SiteGround is the largest independent website hosting platform trusted by the owners of over 2.8 million domains worldwide. With a focus on web speed and security, SiteGround’s hosting service includes simple but powerful website management tools and unique in-house solutions that make websites run ...
Bluehost
bluehost.com
Bluehost, a Newfold Digital company, is a trusted partner for WordPress users. Founded in 2003, Bluehost enables novices and experts alike to create and maintain a web presence with reliable web hosting, eCommerce tools, marketing applications, automated security, and WordPress tools. Its one-stop d...
10Web
10web.io
10Web is a leading AI Website and AI E-commerce Builder. In today’s era, we democratize access to online opportunities. Our AI-powered tools simplify the creation and management of digital businesses, breaking down technical barriers. Our AI Website Builder simplifies the creation, management, and s...
Vultr
vultr.com
Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. A favorite with developers, Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global cloud computing,...
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
The Power of WordPress + the Ease of a Drag-and-Drop Builder. Use drag-and-drop editing paired with design blocks to build faster and edit easier. Post and Page Builder makes WordPress simple for beginners, but also includes advanced options for seasoned professionals to turn your ideas into somethi...
OVHcloud
ovhcloud.com
OVH, legally OVH Groupe SAS, is a French cloud computing company which offers VPS, dedicated servers and other web services. As of 2016 OVH owned the world's largest data center in surface area. As of 2019, it was the largest hosting provider in Europe, and the third largest in the world based on ph...
Krystal
krystal.uk
Krystal is an internet services company started in 2002 specialising in cutting-edge tools and services for businesses around the world. We do things differently, offering premium solutions that are sustainable without sacrificing performance. Today we’re the UK’s largest independent web hosting com...
Contabo
contabo.com
Contabo🥇Cloud VPS & Dedicated Servers for a Price You'll Love. More Computing Power for Less | Award-Winning Support from an Actual Person - not a Bot! | 6 Regions, 10 Locations | 99.996% Uptime Over the Last 12 Months
Gandi
gandi.net
➤ Email, web hosting, SSL certificate ✅ It all begins with a domain name ✅ Buy the perfect domain name among our 750 extensions!
WP Engine
wpengine.com
WP Engine provides managed WordPress hosting for more than 1.2M websites and digital experiences. 24/7 support, best in class security and market-leading performance.
HostGator
hostgator.com
HostGator is a leading provider of secure and affordable web hosting. Discover why thousands of customers trust us to handle their website hosting needs.
Domain.com
domain.com
Finding the perfect website domain is as easy as 1-2-3. Buy a domain name, build and host a website, and enjoy our professional online marketing tools.
GreenGeeks
greengeeks.com
Web Hosting that's fast, secure & eco-friendly. The Internet is a huge polluter of the environment. Start hosting your website on the world's leading eco-friendly web hosting provider and make a positive impact on the environment!
Cloudways
cloudways.com
Created for Exceptional Experiences. Managed Cloud Hosting Platform. Focus on your business and avoid all the web hosting hassles. Our managed hosting guarantees unmatched performance, reliability and choice with 24/7 support that acts as your extended team, making Cloudways an ultimate choice for g...
Pantheon
pantheon.io
Pantheon is the website operations (WebOps) platform top developers, marketers, and IT use to build, launch and run their Drupal & WordPress websites. Pantheon includes all of the tools professional developers need to build best-practice sites—like staging environments, version control, backups and ...
Dynadot
dynadot.com
A super-powered domain marketplace. We're an ICANN-accredited domain name and website building solution that helps make managing your domains simple, affordable, and secure.
One.com
one.com
Grow your business online with our one-stop solution to build a stunning website. Register your domain today! Includes personal email, SSL, 24/7 support and more.
Hostwinds
hostwinds.com
Hostwinds provides dependable cloud solutions at a competitive price. Since founded in 2010, our primary compassion has been providing the best customer service and products to worldwide hosting customers. Our professional support remains available to our customers 24/7 and boasts a 99.9999% uptime ...
Rackspace
rackspace.com
Rackspace Technology, Inc. is an American managed cloud computing company based in Windcrest, Texas, an inner suburb of San Antonio, Texas.
Kamatera
kamatera.com
Deploy a High Performance, Production, Worldwide Cloud Infrastructure in less than 60 seconds. Sign Up and Try Now - 30 Days Totally Free.
Kinsta
kinsta.com
Power your web projects with Kinsta. The fastest, most reliable hosting for WordPress sites, applications, databases, and static sites. Trusted by 120,000+ users, from small businesses to Fortune 500. Our sites are built on Google Cloud Platform's fastest servers on Premium Tier Network with 36+ dat...
UpCloud
upcloud.com
Effortless global infrastructure. Thousands of businesses are powered by UpCloud around the world. Our customers run business-critical applications on our enterprise-grade cloud platform. They value our high performance, reliable service, and personal approach.
MacStadium
macstadium.com
MacStadium is a private cloud services provider and software-as-a-service leader delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company’s suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performan...
Name.com
name.com
Name.com is in Denver and offers domain names, web hosting and super easy websites. Unicorns and rainbows come standard with our customer support.