Top Savio Alternatives
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail helps you store, analyze, and collaborate on user research in one place, making it easy to see patterns, discover customer insights, and decide what to do next. Our customers include Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Square, Thou...
Productboard
productboard.com
Productboard is a product management platform that helps product teams get the right products to market, faster, by understanding what customers need, prioritizing what to build next, and aligning everyone around the roadmap. Over 6,000 companies, including Microsoft, Zoom, 1-800-Contacts, and UiPat...
Maze
maze.co
Maze is the user research platform that makes products work for people. Maze empowers any company to build the right products faster by making user insights available at the speed of product development. Built for ease of use, Maze allows designers, product managers, and researchers to collect and s...
ProdPad
prodpad.com
ProdPad is the original end-to-end product management software that supports the complete product journey. A smart, dynamic toolkit that integrates with product development processes at every stage and supports collaboration from the entire business. In continual development since 2012, this SaaS ha...
Canny
canny.io
Canny is your all-in-one solution for managing user feedback, where you can capture, organize, and analyze customer feedback in one place, so you can make informed product decisions. Canny has everything you need to navigate the entire feedback loop. From managing feature requests and analyzing user...
UserVoice
uservoice.com
The ultimate tool for product discovery, UserVoice is platform designed to bridge the gap between product teams and their users. Offering a comprehensive feedback management system, UserVoice enables companies to collect, prioritize, and act upon user suggestions and insights. Through an intuitive i...
Notably
notably.ai
Notably is an online AI-powered research platform to collect, analyze, and share qualitative research. Our AI-powered library of research frameworks and design thinking methods make rigorous research fast and fun. AI summary templates enable you to instantly summarize raw, unstructured data like vid...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
NEXT
nextapp.co
NEXT is an AI-powered product discovery platform that turns customer interactions into product insights. NEXT collects customer interactions, accurately understands these interactions, and delivers evidence-based insights teams use to validate day-to-day product decisions and big-picture ideas. The ...
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Olvy
olvy.co
Olvy is an AI-powered feedback management tool that transforms user feedback into actionable insights for product teams. With deep analysis and real-time communication, Olvy keeps users at the core of your product development. It's your key to creating products that users love and ensuring their nee...
Screeb
screeb.app
Screeb is a Product-Led User Research platform helping product teams to build better products by better knowing their users. Product Analytics, In-App Surveys, Community, Web & Mobile SDKs... Screeb is a full featured platform to increase your growth, adoption and retention.
IdeaPlan
ideaplan.io
Gather rapid customer feedback. Launch amazing products. Entrepreneurs, startup teams, and product managers use IdeaPlan's Product Management Operating System to crowdsource, prioritize, and launch features their customers love.
Featurebase
featurebase.app
Create customizable feedback boards & widgets to effortlessly capture all your user feedback, feature requests, and bug reports. Analyze feedback, prioritize development with feature voting, and keep customers informed with a public product roadmap and changelog.
UserBit
userbit.com
UserBit is an all-in-one platform for UX freelancers and design agencies to manage and deliver their research work. Organize with Ease: Keep all your clients’ data secure in separate workspaces. UserBit's research repository offers participant, interviews, and survey management along with video and...
Looppanel
looppanel.com
Looppanel is an AI-powered research analysis & repository product that makes it 5x faster to discover and share user insights.
Condens
condens.io
Condens is a software tool that makes storing, analyzing and sharing user research data easier, faster and more enjoyable. With a special focus on ease of use and fast onboarding, you can get started with Condens in a few minutes. Main advantages are: • Getting from raw data to insights faster • Col...
Chisel
chisellabs.com
Traditional roadmap tools are broken. Chisel is a modern solution. Unlike other roadmap platforms, Chisel infuses feedback into every aspect of the product development lifecycle, and gives you more built-in feedback collection tools, better feedback synthesis, and direct connection and visibility in...
User Evaluation
userevaluation.com
User Evaluation is an Artificial Intelligence-powered platform focused on delivering deep insights and analysis to enhance product design and customer understanding. It offers a suite of tools for customer research and insight generation. Using AI, the platform allows for swift insight creation sou...
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Tetra Insights
tetrainsights.com
Tetra’s platform provides features and benefits designed for insight-driven enterprises, including: * Single source of truth for all customer audio and video * Upload and sync large video files from any source * Robust research and insight repository * Automated transcription for all uploaded files ...
Great Question
greatquestion.co
Great Question is the home of UX research for best-in-class teams like Canva, Drift, and Brex. Recruit research participants, conduct user interviews, surveys, and focus groups, and say thanks with global incentives. Then store, analyze, and share all of your insights, highlights, reels, recordings,...