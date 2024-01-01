Routable

Routable

Website: routablehq.com

Routable’s secure B2B payments platform helps finance teams automate and simplify the payables process from invoice receipt to settlement. With support for your existing workflows and the flexibility to scale transactions from 100 to 100,000+, the platform was purpose-built to handle mass payouts reducing time spent on tedious tasks.

