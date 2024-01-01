Rose Rocket

Website: roserocket.com

Rose Rocket is ERP software for trucking companies. Rose Rocket is the #1 top rated, award-winning, all-in-one Transportation Management System (TMS) that helps thousands of trucking and logistics companies (brokers, carriers, and shippers) streamline and automate their businesses. Rose Rocket is the Transportation Management Software (TMS) of choice for Unigroup, United Van Lines, Gulf Relay, Canada Cartage, Mayflower, and thousands more to maximize revenue and order efficiency, get their customers the best rates, dispatch seamlessly, maximize ELD track and trace visibility, minimize time to cash, and securely integrate with their existing workflow integrations.

