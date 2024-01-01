Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Rootly on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Modern on-call and incident management. AI-powered on-call and incident response. Beautiful, modern, and Slack-native incident management—from your first alert to retrospective

Website: rootly.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Rootly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.