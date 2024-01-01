rocketAI

rocketAI

Website: rocketai.io

RocketAI is a SaaS platform that uses AI to improve product images and generate new design concepts for e-commerce businesses. It makes it possible for businesses to enhance their product images with backgrounds and context that increase conversion in seconds. RocketAI provides a user-friendly web interface to create and edit personalised product images, generate product variations in new colors, styles and sizes, and improve image angles, lighting and settings to boost marketing and sales conversion. The platform offers two plans – Standard and Enterprise – depending on the requirements of the e-commerce business. Standard plan allows up to 25 custom models using product images, while the Enterprise plan enables models to be fine-tuned without limits and provides multiple users with support included. With RocketAI, businesses can leverage AI to save hours of research and design time and supercharge their creative tasks.

