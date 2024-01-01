RivetAI is an AI-powered workflow platform designed to streamline the pre-production process for writers, producers, and directors. It offers a range of advanced features to unlock the full potential of screenplays and assist in the creation of great content. One of its key features is automated script coverage, providing detailed analysis of a screenplay, including a concise logline, summary, constructive comments, comparable works, genres, and an objective assessment rubric. The platform also offers a screenplay summary feature, simplifying complex narratives by generating digestible snapshots of scripts that highlight key plot points and developments. RivetAI's character breakdown feature provides detailed descriptions and insights into characters, aiding casting decisions and character development. The AI-enhanced budgeting tool helps with financial planning by generating comprehensive top-sheet budget estimates directly from the screenplay. Additionally, efficient shooting schedules can be generated based on the script, optimizing resource allocation and reducing logistical hassles. The platform prioritizes security with state-of-the-art features to protect creative work and confidential information. It supports scripts in multiple languages, including but not limited to English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Arabic, Chinese, and Telugu. Users can choose from various plans, including the Beta plan, which includes AI-powered coverage reports, screenplay summaries, character breakdown sheets, estimated budget breakdowns, automated shooting schedules, and PDF exports of all reports. The platform also offers user invite and project collaboration features, along with customer service support. RivetAI aims to unleash creativity by providing tools that handle heavy lifting, enabling writers to focus on writing and producers to focus on producing compelling content.

Website: rivetai.com

