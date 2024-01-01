Rillet

Rillet

Website: rillet.com

Rillet is an accounting system for mid-market software companies. It has invoicing, revenue recognition (fixed and usage) and key SaaS reports like ARR, NRR or a SaaS P&L built right in. Rillet also integrates across the stack with native connections to Stripe, Salesforce, Hubspot, and many others on the expense, bank, payroll and tax side.
Business
Accounting Software

