Top RightFind Alternatives

PDF.ai
pdf.ai
Chat with any document - From legal agreements to financial reports, PDF.ai brings your documents to life. You can ask questions, get summaries, find information, and more.
Sider
sider.ai
Sider 4 offers group chat with multiple AI bots to decrease the occurrence of AI-generated errors.
TransferNow
transfernow.net
TransferNow is the easiest way to send or receive (large) files up to 100 GB per transfer.
Diffchecker
diffchecker.com
Diffchecker will compare text to find the difference between two text files. Just paste your files and click Find Difference!
Zoho Office Integrator
zoho.com
You have the app. We have the editors. Looking for document editors to build your next big dream? Try Zoho Office Integrator—an easy, secure way to integrate Zoho's world-class office editors into your web applications.
Parafrasear
parafrasear.org
Online text paraphrases are ideal for content writers who need to produce an article quickly without having to rewrite everything from scratch. Rewriting texts is also useful for bloggers who want to make sure they don't plagiarize.
GPTGO
gptgo.ai
GPTGO is an AI-powered platform that harnesses the capabilities of advanced language models to assist users in generating high-quality and contextually relevant text. It streamlines the content creation process and leverages the power of AI language models for various applications.
Cloudlayer
cloudlayer.io
HTML to PDF Conversion. The PDF and image generator API that lets you use the power of HTML. Create dynamic and rich documents using familiar tools and frameworks.
Snappii
snappii.com
Snappii is a cloud-based platform for rapid mobile app development that enables us to design, develop, and deploy feature-rich enterprise grade and secure business apps in weeks versus months if hiring a developer to code your app from scratch. You will save thousands of dollars!
TeamSlide
teamsli.de
TeamSlide is a slide search and library solution with a PowerPoint add-in. Access all of your slides, images, and videos without ever leaving PowerPoint. TeamSlide checks your presentations for version control, prompting you when there are out-of-date slides. Seamlessly connect TeamSlide to SharePoi...
PassKit
passkit.com
PassKit enables businesses of all sizes to harness the potential of Apple and Google Wallet. Our solution comprises three pillars: 1 - PassKit Portal: A web-based application serving as your command center. 2 - Extensions and Integrations: From email distribution to Zapier connections, we've got you...
Binder.so
binder.so
Binder.so is a modern alternative to Docsend that helps businesses share documents securely with realtime tracking and analytics and top notch features along with free forever plan. Document Control: Secure, link-based document sharing with customizable permissions and security settings. Real-Time T...
VerifactAI
verifactai.app
Verify Facts In One Click and Improve Your Content Accuracy. Made for content writers and marketers who want to improve content accuracy without long hours of manual fact-checking.
ScammerBlock
scammerblock.com
ScammerBlock is an innovative AI-powered solution designed to protect individuals from spam calls and phone scams. Our advanced AI gatekeeper intelligently screens incoming calls, classifying their legitimacy and taking appropriate actions to safeguard users. Key Features: AI Call Screening: Automat...
DocPro
docpro.com
Get all the legal contracts and business documents you need with unlimited credits and step-by-step guides. DocPro saves you time and money with over 2,500+ templates that are reviewed by lawyers, easily customizable to fit your needs and protect your interest. With a comprehensive library, DocPro i...
BuildPrompt
buildprompt.ai
BuildPrompt is an intelligent and reliable file explorer, capable of navigating through PDF and Word files, comprehending their contents and giving clear explanations in any language the user understands. Simply upload your file, regardless of complexity and BuildPrompt swiftly analyses and interpre...
FragDasPDF
fragdaspdf.de
Simply ask any PDF questions. From contracts to financial reports, FragDasPDF brings documents to life. You can ask questions, receive summaries, find information, and much more. Talk to your PDF. From contracts to instruction manuals. FragDasPDF makes it understandable.
Feedefy
feedefy.com
The smartest and easiest way to collect user feedback for your product. Up and running in 30 mins, highly effective, and super beautiful!
Officeluv
officeluv.com
OfficeLuv creates happier and more productive workplaces by centralizing office ordering through one platform. With dozens of vendors and thousands of products, OfficeLuv consolidates all your ordering to help office management teams order supplies and groceries, manage vendors, gather employee insi...
DocsAutomator
docsautomator.co
Turn data from your favourite apps into PDFs and Google Docs — no coding required. DocsAutomator natively integrates with Airtable, Zapier, Glide, Noloco, ClickUp, and many more...
Redactable
redactable.com
Redactable is a cloud-based document redaction tool that helps organizations efficiently and securely remove sensitive information from PDF documents and other file types. This AI-powered solution streamlines the redaction process, offering significant time savings and enhanced data protection compa...
DocuHelp
docuhelp.ai
DocuHelp.ai is a software tool designed to assist businesses in quickly generating professional-grade documents, including reports, proposals, sales pitches, and more, with a focus on accuracy and efficient real-time collaboration. Features: * Fast Document Creation: Generate business documents lik...
Meeting Reminders
meeting-reminders.com
Meeting Reminders pings the attendees of your meetings when they are not showing. Save your time by manually emailing them every time they are late. Simply install a Google add-on in your Google Calendar and let Meeting Reminders do the rest.
Waitlist
getwaitlist.com
Waitlist is a tool for launching pre-launch waitlists with built-in referrals. Let your users refer their friends and jump up on the waitlist. We offer customizable no-code widgets and an API, email customization, integrations with other 5000 apps via Zapier, and a large suite of other features to a...