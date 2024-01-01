Retomagic is an AI-based app that enables users to generate original artworks and enhance photo quality. The app utilizes cutting-edge technology to turn text descriptions into visually stunning images. It also provides users with a range of creative styles and options, from photorealism to Kodak film. Additionally, Retomagic is able to revive old, blurry photos into sharp and clear HD images with just one tap. It even comes with a face reconstruction system that can improve the quality of faces. Furthermore, users can share their creations on social media platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok. Retomagic is currently free to use, however there may be subscription options in the future.

Website: retomagic.com

