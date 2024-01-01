RetailMetrix is a full data analytics platform for retailers with the mission of enabling retailers to get value from their data. We process and store sales, labor and customer data using state of the art data warehouse technologies. Our dashboards and reports allow retailers to easily find the data that matters to them, saving them time and enabling them to make better data driven decisions.

Website: retailmetrix.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to retailMetrix. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.