Top Retail Report Alternatives
Clover
clover.com
Clover replaces your cash register, payment terminal, receipt printer, and barcode scanner with an integrated suite of products. Accept credit cards, EMV and Apple Pay.
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale centralizes the metrics from all the tools you use, right into your pocket. We simplify, inform & save you time!
Creatio
creatio.com
Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a Software as a service (SaaS) low-code solution for process management and CRM (customer relationship management). As of 2020, the Creatio solution stack consisted of Studio Creatio (low-code platform), Sales Creatio (sales force automation software), Marketing Crea...
Repsly
repsly.com
Repsly’s retail execution platform is the driving force behind the world’s most effective merchandising and field sales teams. From brands to brokers, Repsly empowers RetEx teams with the data and tools they need to make the biggest possible impact in the field every day. For regional team leads and...
ERPLY
erply.com
ERPLY LTD, is a provider of cloud-based, iPad-oriented Point of Sale and Inventory Management software for retailers, with a focus on multi-store operations. We provide fully integrated front-end and back-office functionality for your stores, warehouses, and headquarters into a single software suite...
smartscout
smartscout.com
SmartScout is a software tool that provides a top to bottom analysis of Amazon. SmartScout breaks down the top 20 categories and 43,000 subcategories, brand market share, and gives you key metrics on ASIN performance to help you make data-driven decisions to either grow your brand or find profitable...
RepairShopr
repairshopr.com
Repair shop software to give you invoicing, ticketing, POS, recurring invoices, billing and CRM for computer repairing shops and more.
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
OpenWrench
useopenwrench.com
OpenWrench makes maintaining your business's facilities simpler and more transparent than ever. Create and dispatch work orders, track the latest status of ongoing work and approve invoices for payment -- all without leaving your phone. Take photos of the problem or upload them from your camera ro...
Zoined
zoined.com
Turn your data into actionable business insights. Anywhere, in real-time. ZOINED® is a cloud-based plug-and-play analytics solution for retailers, restaurants, and wholesalers. Be up and running within 24 hours. Fill out your business email to browse a demo.
Purple
purple.com
Purple improves the way visitors connect with complex spaces. Serving the retail, healthcare, hospitality, attractions, airports, and stadium verticals, Purple's solutions are utilized in 120 countries, serving over 1 million end-users per day across more than 70,000 venues. Through Purple's indoor ...
Epicor
epicor.com
Epicor ERP system is modular, industry-specific software used to manage business processes company-wide. Epicor software works well for managing accounting and finance, human resources, customers, the supply chain, inventory, distribution, and manufacturing production management. Epicor software is ...
RepairDesk
repairdesk.co
All-in-One Repair Shop Management Software #1 Cloud-based Point of Sale Repair Shop Software to manage and grow your Repair Business
Sweet Analytics
sweetanalytics.com
Sweet Analytics, at the centre of all your data. Sweet connects with all the marketing platforms that you know and love and brings it all under one roof. Helping you understand customer retention and acquisition to drive your business forward. What we do... Customer Data To understand your customers...
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® is the global leader in Commerce Execution SaaS products. Our Commerce Execution Suite provides brands, retailers, brokers, and distributors with the intelligence needed to make better decisions, online and in-store. Wiser’s platform supports a variety of use cases, from market awar...
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver...
SULTS
sults.com.br
SULTS has everything you need to manage communication, engage your employees, ensure the quality of your business, increase productivity and manage all day-to-day activities.
Inverge
invergehq.com
Inverge is an end-to-end retail management software enabling brands, retailers, and dropshippers to manage inventory, wholesale relationships, sales, and fulfillment through one powerful platform. Reaching your business’ potential is about improving the knowledge, skill sets, and tools that work tog...
NCR Voyix
ncrvoyix.com
NCR Advanced Store encompasses a suite of omnicommerce solutions that can be tailored to match any retailer's needs and that goes far beyond the point of sale. Integrate offer and loyalty management capabilities to reward your best shoppers and keep them coming back for more. Use sales engagement so...
i2o Retail
i2oretail.com
i2o delivers actionable retail insights in ONE software platform that brands can use to drive their Ecommerce business
ThirdChannel
thirdchannel.com
ThirdChannel provides the only in-store and online retail technology solution driven by passionate brand experts. Equipping skilled, passionate brand reps with powerful cloud-based technology allows them to make intelligent sales optimizations in both e-commerce and in-store environments. ThirdChann...
retailMetrix
retailmetrix.io
RetailMetrix is a full data analytics platform for retailers with the mission of enabling retailers to get value from their data. We process and store sales, labor and customer data using state of the art data warehouse technologies. Our dashboards and reports allow retailers to easily find the data...
Skupos
skupos.com
Connecting the convenience retail industry -- Skupos powers smarter, more profitable retail by connecting independent stores, brands, and distributors on one platform.
Alloy.ai
alloy.ai
Alloy.ai is a demand and inventory control tower purpose-built to help consumer goods brands sell more products, save time and solve complex supply chain challenges. Alloy.ai is built on a data platform powered by 850+ pre-built connectors that integrate daily SKU-store level POS and inventory data ...
SPS Commerce
spscommerce.com
SPS Commerce Analytics empowers you with a single source of sell-through data so you can make faster, better decisions for your business. Forecast, plan and execute with precision to increase sales, optimize inventory and develop strategic relationships with buyers. With SPS Analytics, you gain acce...
Numerator
numerator.com
Numerator Insights provides manufacturers and retailers visibility into omnichannel consumer behaviors including brand and channel switching, household penetration, and shopper profiles within a user-friendly platform. Numerator Insights offers over 35 flexible reports to provide faster, deeper answ...
Style Arcade
stylearcade.com
For fashion and apparel brands who want to grow faster, Style Arcade is a retail analytics platform that turns merchandising into a competitive advantage.Instead of relying on inaccessible systems; manual processes; and unreliable projections – Style Arcade unlocks merchandise data and proactively ...
Crisp
gocrisp.com
Crisp connects and analyzes retail data across the supply chain, empowering CPG brands with real-time, actionable insights to keep shelves stocked, reduce waste and skyrocket profitability. Crisp's open-data platform connects suppliers to data from 40+ retailers and distributors, delivering sales an...
HitPay
hitpayapp.com
The all-in-one payment platform for SMEs. HitPay helps over 15,000 businesses across Southeast Asia and around the globe process payments efficiently and securely. We unify online, point of sale, and B2B payments into a single, integrated payment processing system.
Daasity
daasity.com
Daasity enables omnichannel consumer brands to be data-driven. Built by analysts and engineers, the Daasity platform supports the varied data architecture, analytics, and reporting needs of consumer brands selling via eCommerce, Amazon, retail, and wholesale. Using Daasity, teams across the organiza...