Never Miss Important Research. Keeping up-to-date with research can feel impossible, with papers being published faster than you'll ever be able to read them. That's where Researcher comes in: we're simplifying discovery. With over 15,000 journals across 10 research areas, just choose which journals you want to follow and we'll create you a personalised feed. It's like social media, but better. Oh, and we should mention - it's free.

Website: researcher-app.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Researcher. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.