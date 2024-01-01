A simpler way to prototype, test, and build vehicle software! RemotiveLabs reduces complexities in automotive software development, facilitates hardware abstraction and offers more flexible environment compared to the legacy tooling with domain specific languages and locked-in processes. - Use the programming language of choice, e.g. Python, Rust, C++, read and write vehicle signal data through gRPC APIs. Use LUA scripting to transform (rename, map, merge or synthesize) signals emitted at custom frequency. - Produce abstraction layer for AAOS, ProtoPie, Unity, and similar in the expected format (COVESA VSS, AAOS vehicle properties for example) . - We support common vehicle network protocols like CAN, FlexRay, LIN and Automotive Ethernet – enabled by .dbc, .xml (fibex), .ldf and .arxml. E2E protection support is available. - Left-shift and build your own affordable and remotely available test rig / bench running on your choice of hardware (Nvidia Drive, Host Mobility, any Docker-based/Linux, Raspberry Pi, etc). We have several APIs available to hook into popular test frameworks including Jenkins, GitLab etc. Easily create test cases, run diagnostics and flash ECUs. RemotiveLabs makes CI & automated testing easier than ever. No additional computer is needed, use a laptop with the operating system of your choice to connect. Free demo available - no sign in needed: Experiment with signals from our demo drive cycle right away: https://demo.remotivelabs.com/ - View and replay signals (web client/reference library) - Work with and transform signals to Android properties / VSS - Apply your own code Products in RemotiveLabs platform: - RemotiveBroker: A swiss army knife for software developers, use as Software ECU, data logger, middleware for flexible prototyping & test rig enabler. Broker hardware license 2,500 Euro / year (runs on the hardware of your choice i.e. Rasberry Pi or any Linux/Docker-based HW - Reference kits available here: https://remotivelabs.com/downloads-documentations/#section-reference-kit). - RemotiveCloud: A virtual RemotiveBroker environment for playback, transforming & streaming of signals. Seamless & simple collaboration without touching the hardware. Cloud playback-package 900 Euro / year.

Website: remotivelabs.com

