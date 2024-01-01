RemoteMeeting is an easy and efficient video conferencing solution. Use your browser to start and join video conferences. No need for a dedicated application, all from your browser. Present your desktop, share documents and interactively mark on them. Create automated meeting minute as record them for later review. RemoteMeeting can detect the speaker automatically and pin it in the main screen for a more immersive experience.

Website: remotemeeting.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RemoteMeeting. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.