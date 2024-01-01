Top Reclaim Alternatives
Trello
trello.com
Trello is a web-based Kanban-style list-making application which is a subsidiary of Atlassian. Originally created by Fog Creek Software in 2011, it was spun out to form the basis of a separate company in 2014 and later sold to Atlassian in January 2017. The company is based in New York City, U.S.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations globally automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly enables companies to close deals, hire candidates, build relationships, and grow their business—faster. More than 20 million users across 230 countrie...
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-...
Habitica
habitica.com
Habitica is a free habit and productivity app that treats your real life like a game. Habitica can help you achieve your goals to become healthy and happy.
Zapier
zapier.com
Zapier is a global remote company that allows end users to integrate the web applications they use. Although Zapier is based in Sunnyvale, California, it employs a workforce of 250 employees located around the United States and in 23 other countries.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
Motion
usemotion.com
Motion is the focus and productivity tool used by thousands of top-performing CEOs and professionals. It protects your time and focus so you can spend it on what matters most
Any.do
any.do
Join millions of people who use Any.do daily to stay organized and get more done.
Acuity Scheduling
acuityscheduling.com
Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based appointment scheduling software solution that enables business owners to manage their appointments online. The product caters to the needs of small and midsize businesses as well as individual professionals. Acuity Scheduling lets users automate appointment bookin...
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like...
Calendar
calendar.com
Calendar harnesses the power of machine learning to give smart suggestions for when, where and how your meetings can take place.
Doodle
doodle.com
The world’s leader in online scheduling, Doodle is the most powerful way to schedule meetings with clients, colleagues, and teams. Find the best time for one-to-ones, team meetings, and more with our suite of user-friendly calendar tools. Learn why Doodle is trusted by 30 million users every month t...
Cloze
cloze.com
The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.
Zoho Bookings
zoho.com
Online scheduler for offering the best consultations. Zoho Bookings syncs your calendars while letting customers self-schedule and pay for appointments. Our user interface auto-customizes for your industry, meaning you feel right at home. Say hello to smart scheduling!
Mem
mem.ai
Mem Chat can dig up needle-in-a-haystack answers, summarize across meeting notes, and write content—using a deep understanding of your notes
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp maximizes the productivity and impact of every conversation by eliminating noise distractions, increasing the fidelity of voice communication, and transcribing and synthesizing the most relevant details and analytics from every voice interaction. Unlike other solutions, Krisp works with any so...
Notta
notta.ai
Notta is a leading AI transcription tool & meeting notetaker that helps transcribe and summarize any voice conversations to actionable text quickly, with 58 languages supported. * Important news: Airgram has joined Notta! Apart from transcribing video/audio files, live speeches, Notta integrates wit...
Focusmate
focusmate.com
Focusmate changes the way you work by connecting you to other professionals who have committed to being accountable for finishing their most important work.
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live pollin...
FlowUs
flowus.cn
FlowUs, a new generation knowledge management and collaboration platform Using cloud notes as a carrier, combined with online documents, knowledge bases, folders and other multi-form functions, it provides individuals and teams with a one-stop work center for digital information management and coll...
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Wow your participants with interactive meetings and webinars. Sessions has everything on 1 platform: scheduling, transcripts, rooms, cloud storage & AI.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...
Bloom Growth
bloomgrowth.com
Bloom Growth is here to help entrepreneurial leadership teams meet their goals, offering a helping hand in nurturing organizational health and leadership skills. We get that every client is unique, with their own dreams, teams, and hurdles. Our ecosystem for growth will ensure wellness and health th...
tl;dv
tldv.io
AI-Powered Meeting Recorder for Zoom and Google Meet - tl;dv. Discover the GPT-powered meeting software to video record, transcribe, highlight and share your online meetings. Try tldv for free!
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant that automatically video records, transcribes, summarizes, and provides the key points from every meeting. Automatic note-taking keeps you focused on the conversation while it writes down all the important details for you. Now it’s easy to share customer feedback,...
Read
read.ai
Read is the ultimate app for hybrid meetings where you can see real-time engagement + sentiment scores, a meeting timer, and talk time all in one place. When the meeting is over, you'll get a comprehensive report with an instant meeting recap, transcript, audio + video playback, and AI-driven recomm...
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify t...