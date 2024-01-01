Top Recharge Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an inte...
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Pabbly Subscriptions is cloud-based software, specializing in subscription billing and management process, with the leading payment gateway integration to facilitate payment collection. It offers features that ease your work such as managing tax on your billing, applying reverse charges on the tax c...
Zoho Billing
zoho.com
Subscription billing software, crafted for growing businesses. Handle your customer subscription billing life cycle from end to end. Automate recurring billing, manage subscriptions, send professional tax-compliant invoices, and get paid on time, every time.
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and or...
Braintree
braintreepayments.com
Reach more buyers and drive higher conversion with an online payment solution that processes PayPal, Venmo, credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless is on a mission to become the world’s bank payment network. Setting people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of out-dated payment methods, with simple and secure direct bank payment solutions. Collect instant, one-off payments. Or automated recurring payments. And use our...
Chargebee
chargebee.com
The Chargebee platform enables subscription businesses to capture, retain and maximize revenue opportunities through automated recurring billing, subscription management, and revenue analytics. By integrating seamlessly with your tech stack, Chargebee becomes the heart of your revenue operations. Op...
Authorize.net
authorize.net
Authorize.net supports payment processing by helping small businesses accept credit card and eCheck payments online, in person, via mobile devices, and more.
2Checkout
2checkout.com
2Checkout is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize s...
Adapty
adapty.io
Adapty helps mobile developers analyze and grow in-app subscriptions, integrate in-app purchases within a few hours, and run monetization experiments faster and cheaper. - Test prices of in-app purchases without app releases. - Integrate IAPs within a few hours with a simple, developer-friendly SDK....
Sage Intacct
intacct.com
Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and o...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyon...
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...
PaySimple
paysimple.com
Businesses come to PaySimple with a simple, but important need – a better way to accept payments. Developed for the unique needs of service-based businesses, PaySimple delivers flexible payment and billing solutions that are preferred by over 20,000 businesses each day. Unlike our competitors, PaySi...
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Marketing 360® was founded in 2009 by father and son, Joe and JB Kellogg, with a mission of making a difference by helping small businesses grow and their local communities grow. Now, located in Fort Collins, Colorado and Austin, Texas, Marketing 360 employs over 550 team members and has over 20,000...
SendOwl
sendowl.com
Everything you need to sell anything digital anywhere online — audiobooks, e-books, photography, software, memberships, event tickets, online courses, and much more.
Invoiced
invoiced.com
Invoiced is an award-winning platform that helps buyers and sellers interact, ensuring seamless invoice management, secure transactions, and prompt payments. Trusted by thousands of businesses across 92 countries and nearly $50 billion in transactions processed. Renowned for optimizing cash flow man...
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals ...
PayKickstart
paykickstart.com
PayKickstart has reinvented subscription billing and affiliate management for online businesses who want to sell smarter, sell easier, sell faster, and sell more. Boost your sales, retain more customers, and increase recurring revenue with advanced out-of-the-box tools like customizable checkout opt...
Younium
younium.com
Younium is the subscription management hub for B2B companies to streamline subscription management, invoicing/billing, financial reporting, and data insights for B2B companies. Growing businesses can now have full control of subscriptions, more easily implement scalable processes, and harness more a...
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo’s eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences tha...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. ...
Paddle
paddle.com
Paddle offers the complete payments, tax and subscriptions solution for SaaS. Instead of cobbling together and maintaining a fragmented payments stack, we “do-it-for-you” in one platform, giving you a single source of data and revenue truth. We handle everything from checkouts, payments, subscriptio...
Recurly
recurly.com
Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly’s all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating...
RevenueCat
revenuecat.com
RevenueCat is a subscription management platform trusted in over 30,000 apps worldwide, handling more than 1.2 billion API requests daily. Our platform streamlines the implementation, analysis, and growth of in-app subscriptions, providing real, measurable ROI. By integrating RevenueCat, our custome...