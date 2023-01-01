WebCatalogWebCatalog
Realtor.com

Realtor.com (stylized as realtor.com) is a real estate listings website operated by the News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc. and based in Santa Clara, California. The site launched as the Realtor Information Network in 1995, serving as a closed network for members of the National Association of Realtors. It relaunched in 1996 as a public website displaying property listings. Since then, Realtor.com claims to be the largest real estate website in the United States, and in 2016 was valued at $2.5 billion by Morgan Stanley. The website's advertising campaigns have been recognized by Adweek and the Webby Awards.

Website: realtor.com

