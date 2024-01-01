Rayst Gradients is an AI-based tool that generates a variety of beautiful gradients. The collection include gradients that can be used for both commercial and non-commercial purposes, without the necessity of seeking permissions. However, attribution is mentioned to be appreciated. The tool provides downloadable gradients and allows users to use them as per their creative needs. This AI-derived collection can offer users a unique array of gradient options to enhance the aesthetic appeal of their projects. The gradients may be leveraged in various applications, including but not limited to graphic design, web design, and digital art. The platform where this tool is available also provides users with multiple social platforms to interact or inquire about the organization's offerings. Users can contact the service through their Twitter or Github accounts, or join their Discord server for more information.

Website: gradients.ray.st

