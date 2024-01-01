Raptor Maps

Website: raptormaps.com

The digital foundation for a more scalable and resilient solar industry. GIS-enabled analytics and tools to minimize downtime, improve system performance, and prevent revenue loss. Good data alone isn’t enough. From construction to end-of-life, we’re your long-term partner to manage, operate, and scale your solar portfolio. Recover revenue losses from underperformance. Make data-driven decisions to optimize your entire PV portfolio. Deploy advanced robotics to automate data capture and boost margins.

