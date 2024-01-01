Railsr

Railsr

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: railsr.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Railsr on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Consumers want fully immersive and frictionless experiences, and expect brands to deliver the best, most personalised and distinctive engagement campaigns. Railsr is passionate about enabling brands to build relevant finance experiences to drive customer engagement and loyalty. It believes that the embedded finance economy is a fundamentally different way of creating relationships between companies and consumers. Railsr has created a unique category within the financial services industry: embedded finance experiences. It has developed this to enable its customers to help the financial consumer, to deliver greater inclusion and freedoms. Railsr is a pioneer of a new way of looking at how financial services can empower and liberate. It offers a new approach for brands to harness the power of embedded finance through a low cost turnkey platform. It delivers embedded finance into a brand's digital journey, designed as a vertically integrated financial ecosystem, starting at the central bank, or payment scheme (e.g. Visa), and ending with a fully embedded digital experience. Visit railsr.com and find out how we can help you or contact us via our form: www.railsr.com/start-your-experience
Categories:
Finance
Embedded Payments Software

Website: railsr.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Railsr. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Stripe

Stripe

stripe.com

WePay

WePay

wepay.com

Cashfree

Cashfree

cashfree.com

Checkout.com

Checkout.com

checkout.com

BlueSnap

BlueSnap

bluesnap.com

Adyen

Adyen

adyen.com

Finix

Finix

finix.com

Synctera

Synctera

synctera.com

Modulr

Modulr

modulrfinance.com

Nuvei

Nuvei

nuvei.com

Spreedly

Spreedly

spreedly.com

You Might Also Like

Rio SEO

Rio SEO

rioseo.com

StoneShot

StoneShot

stoneshot.com

Jebbit

Jebbit

jebbit.com

BYDFi

BYDFi

bydfi.com

Kurtosys US

Kurtosys US

kurtosys.com

Kurtosys UK

Kurtosys UK

kurtosys.com

Monetate

Monetate

monetate.com

ADVANCE.AI

ADVANCE.AI

advance.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

Enalito

Enalito

enalito.com

Blutag

Blutag

blu.ai

Kurtosys EU

Kurtosys EU

kurtosys.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy