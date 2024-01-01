Radiolab is one of the most beloved podcasts and public radio programs in the world. The show is known for its deep-dive journalism and innovative sound design. Created in 2002 by Jad Abumrad, Radiolab began as an exploration of science, philosophy and ethics using innovative composition and sound design. Today, Radiolab has expanded and evolved to become a platform for long-form journalism and storytelling. The show challenges its listeners’ preconceived notions about how the world works. Radiolab provokes, it moves, it delights and it asks its audience to see the world around them anew. Radiolab is co-hosted by Lulu Miller and Latif Nasser. Longtime co-host Robert Krulwich retired in February 2020, and Jad Abumrad retired in 2022. You can find Radiolab wherever you listen to podcasts.

Website: radiolab.org

