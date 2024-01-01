Rabbet

Rabbet

Rabbet

Rabbet brings efficiency, accuracy and transparency to the complex construction finance industry. The platform uses machine learning to parse documents and connect information for reduced administrative burden, verifiable compliance, and faster decision-making for real estate lenders and developers. Formerly Contract Simply.

